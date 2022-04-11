Mini

The 21st match of TATA IPL 2022 will see Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans go against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 having won all their first three matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad too are upbeat after defeating defending champions CSK in their previous fixture. Can Hardik Pandya guide his team to another win? Or will Kane Williamson make Pandya taste his first defeat of the season? Catch live score and updates from SRH vs GT here