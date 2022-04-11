  • Business News>
  • sports news>

  • IPL 2022 SRH vs GT LIVE score: Can Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans extend their unbeaten run against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2022 SRH vs GT LIVE score: Can Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans extend their unbeaten run against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Profile image
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Mini

The 21st match of TATA IPL 2022 will see Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans go against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 having won all their first three matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad too are upbeat after defeating defending champions CSK in their previous fixture. Can Hardik Pandya guide his team to another win? Or will Kane Williamson make Pandya taste his first defeat of the season? Catch live score and updates from SRH vs GT here

  • Where are Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the rest eight teams on the IPL 2022 points tally? Check here. 

  • Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 having won all their first three matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad too are upbeat after defeating defending champions CSK in their previous fixture. Can Hardik Pandya guide his team to another win? Or will Kane Williamson make Pandya taste his first defeat of the season?

  • Hello and a warm welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Indian Premier League. Tonight we shall see Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans going one on one against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

Gujarat Titans
Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Tax lapses under scrutiny: CBIC begins with 50,000 taxpayer cases from FY18

Next Article

Backstory: In India the Cups that Cheers is always Bru or Nescafe