MS Dhoni will be back at the helm for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the current champions look to spark a comeback when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune on Sunday, May 1.

CSK have just two wins from eight games which sees them sit second-from-bottom on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while SRH are comfortably placed in fourth spot with five wins from eight games.

The last time these two sides met this season, it was a comfortable eight-wicket victory for SRH . Moeen Ali (48 off 35 balls) was the only batter to score big for CSK as they posted an average total of just 154/7. Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50 balls) then scored his maiden IPL fifty as Sunrisers chased down the total comfortably with 14 balls to spare.

SRH come into this game after a five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans but it was their pace-sensation Umran Malik who grabbed the headlines . The pacer from Jammu wreaked havoc in that game with stunning figures of 5/25 as he put in a Player of the Match performance despite finishing on the losing side.

SRH will want to bounce back after that disappointing result and their other pacers will have to step up and provide some good support to Malik who cannot be expected to do all the heavy-lifting at this young age.

CSK meanwhile come into this game after facing their sixth defeat this season falling short by 11 runs against Punjab Kings . Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 88 to power Punjab to a dominant total of 187/4. CSK looked in control with Ambati Raydu scoring 78 runs off just 39 balls before running out of steam. Dhoni threatened to pull off another final over heist but it wasn’t to be as Punjab walked off with the two points.

However, with Dhoni back at the helm, Ravindra Jadeja can finally just focus on playing his role as an all-rounder. Jadeja hasn’t really decided games so far this season and will be keen to justify this late change with a dominant performance.

SRH vs CSK Team News:

SRH Team News: Washington Sundar finally returned back to the playing XI after missing a run of games due to a finger injury and we can expect SRH to name an unchanged line-up for this game.

CSK Team News: Mitchell Santner was brought in to replace Moeen Ali but the Kiwi all-rounder hasn’t really made much of an impact. CSK might be tempted to bring Moeen back for this game, especially after a good performance against SRH earlier this term.

SRH vs CSK Pitch Report: The last few games have seen teams struggle to score quick runs at this venue and we can expect a score of 160-170 to prove hard to chase down. Three of the last five matches have been won by the team batting first and it will be interesting to see what the captains decide to do in this game.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, May 1 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Aiden Markram has been consistently performing for SRH in the last few games and can be expected to once again put in a good performance. Ambati Raydu looked in sparkling form in the last game but failed to finish things off. This time the CSK veteran will be keen to put in another good performance.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Sundar started the tournament brightly but was pegged back after picking up a finger injury in the game against Gujarat. The SRH all-rounder will want to bounce back quickly after returning to the fold in the last game. Ravindra Jadeja is another player to watch out for as the now former CSK captain will want to justify giving up the captaincy with a big performance.

Top Bowling Picks: Umran Malik was almost unplayable in the last game and CSK batters will be wary of the speedster who regularly clocks 150 kph and mixes it up with some searing yorkers. Dwayne Bravo meanwhile has consistently picked up wickets for CSK and is their leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from 8 games.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

SRH vs CSK Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.