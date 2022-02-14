IPL 2022 squad analysis: Rajasthan Royals top-four promising; Ashwin-Chahal duo reunited

It is tough to remember that Rajasthan Royals were the first Indian Premier League champions. That was the class of 2008 and no one would have given that team any chance at the start of the first edition. Since then every season the pressure has been on the team to repeat the feat but the showing, despite having some stalwart T20 names, has been sub-par.

The Royals have been poor in the previous three years. In 2019 they were seventh. In the next season, they finished last on the points table. Last year team bettered its 2020 performance to finish above Sunrisers Hyderabad at the seventh place.

Clearly, the team needed an overhaul and so RR went into the IPL auction retaining a long-term captain, a young opener and an international T20 superstar, leaving its past behind.

Here is how RR's retention and their auction panned out.

Players Retained before IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Players bought in IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.50 cr.), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 cr.), Karun Nair (Rs 1.50 cr.), Rassie van der Dussen (Rs 1 cr.)

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jruel (20 lakhs)

All Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin ( Rs 5 cr.), Riyan Parag (Rs 3.80 cr.), James Neesham (Rs 1.50 cr.), Daryl Mitchell (Rs 75 lakhs), Anunay Singh (20 lakhs),

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 cr.), Trent Boult (Rs. 8 cr.), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.50 cr.), Navdeep Saini (Rs 2.60 cr.), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 2 cr.), Obed McCoy (Rs 75 lakhs), KC Carriapa (Rs 30 lakhs), Kuldeep Sen (20 lakhs), Shubham Garhwal (Rs 20 lakhs), Tejas Baroka (Rs 20 lakhs), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakhs),

RR have a problem of plenty right at the top of the order and their squad has left the best of the cricket minds scratching their heads.

So RR retained Sanju Samson, Yashavi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. All three are openers. If three openers were not enough, the team spent a cool Rs. 7.75 cr. to rope in Devdutt Padikall.

With Padikall in the mix, RR have two keeper batters who can open and two young left-hand openers. Pushing any of these four batters lower down the order could affect their natural game. So it is tough to predict even for the smartest cricket analysts to guess what would be RR's opening combo.

But it is safe to assume that Samson and Buttler with a bit of their experience could take the risk of moving lower down the order to let Jaiswal and Padikkal open the innings.

So, that sorts the team's top four. On second thought though if the move works out then it could be a fascinating top-four in the whole of the IPL. Depending on the form and match situation Samson and Buttler can shuffle between no.3 and no.4. That gives the team with explosive batters in top-four with a chance to have a left-right batting combo.

Shimron Hetmyer became richer by Rs 8.50 cr. and for that sum RR would want the West Indian to provide sparks lower down the order. Again with Hetmyer, RR will have the left-right batting going to annoy the bowlers. Rassie van der Dussen can come in if Hetmyer is not available for the selection.

Riyan Parag has been a regular for the RR since 2019. Parag should nail his spot in the playing XI as he is a powerful hitter lower down the order, a handy off-spinner and a top-class fielder. The team added Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham to its squad in the last round of auction. The two players are almost of the same mould. If Buttler is unavailable, then either of the players could be picked, which could add depth to the batting as well as bowling.

Although Ravichandran Ashwin was classified as an allrounder in the IPL auction, it is tough to expect Ashwin to deliver with the bat. But Ashwin solves a major problem for the team. He is an experienced spinner in the RR squad and will be tagged along with Yuzvendra Chahal. The off-spin of Ashwin and leg-spin of Chahal is a massive upgrade for the team over the spin offered by Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Image: www.iplt20.com) Ravichandran Ashwin (Image: www.iplt20.com)

That leaves the team to pick three fast bowlers. RR have continued with their recent tradition to have a left-arm pacer in the squad by bringing in Trent Boult. The New Zealand pacers IPL experience and his ability to pick wickets in the powerplay makes him a definite starter. Giving Boult company will be Prasidh Krishna. The young Indian pacer has impressed with his fast bowling in recent times. He can bowl nasty bouncers too. Krishna's stocks are rising rapidly and he is sure to be the second pacer in the team.

Trent Boult (Image: Ravichandran Ashwin (Image: www.iplt20.com)) Trent Boult (Image: Ravichandran Ashwin (Image: www.iplt20.com))

The spot for the third pacer will be taken by either Obed McCoy or Navdeep Saini. McCoy can swing the ball at a good pace, occasionally bowls a good slower delivery and adds value as an effective death bowler.

Likely starters for Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy

The players in bold represent overseas players.

RR's likely XI looks promising however the players who would be on the bench are untested. RR would have to go through most of the season with these players, hoping that they are not forced to look to bench for backups.