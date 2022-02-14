IPL 2022 squad analysis: Mumbai Indians welcome Jofra Archer, 'baby ABD'; Ishan Kishan under the spotlight

reat franchises in sports thrive on a set of their own well-defined philosophy and mostly succeed when they stick to it. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are the most successful Indian Premier League team for a reason and though their choices in the IPL auctions might seem strange, it is important to remember that g

The team that the fans lovingly call ‘Paltan’, it seems, has focused on building talent and not buying it.

First, let's look at the final squad post the auction:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal and Fabian Allen

Strength

The team has one of the most potent batting sides in the league. Skipper Rohit Sharma will open with Ishan Kishan, the most expensive player of this year’s auction. With de Cock out of the team and Mumbai pulling all strings to buy the wicketkeeper batter, it is clear the southpaw is part of Mumbai’s long-term plan. Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard will be the key linchpins in the middle-order. Sanjay Yadav, who impressed many with his spin bowling and power hitting could come next followed by either Singaporean all-rounder Tim David or Dewald Brevis, whose batting stance and style have seen him nicknamed, 'baby AB De Villiers'.

Jofra Archer’s selection seems to be made with the future in mind rather than the near future, given the fitness concern surrounding the speedster. Even if we leave Archer, the pace attack is top-notch with the likes of Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, and Riley Meredith. The question will only be about choosing between the three overseas quickies and adding one local talent likely Jayadev Unadkat or Basil Thampi. For spin, the choice will be between Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin, with the former possibly emerging as the first option.

Weakness

While the side is blessed with pacers, the lack of a real local talent to replace or support Bumrah may come to hurt the side. While Basil Thampi and Jayadev Unadkat are experienced campaigners, they have not been splendid.

The side also seems to have been made with the future decade in mind and carries a number of inexperienced youngsters who may not exactly find their rhythm in the very first season.

X-factor

The team has a large pool of talent that, once settled down can make for a great backup system, making up for a dynamic squad where anyone can be replaced or brought in based on the demands of the situation. The team has done this in the past and the likes of Bumrah, Chahal, and Pandya brothers are examples of the effectiveness of the system

In conclusion, one can say that the champion side has created a team with the long-term future in mind. However this will in turn mean that for the side to perform well in the upcoming season, the senior players will not only have to mentor the youngsters but also perform at their best.