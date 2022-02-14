IPL 2022 squad analysis: Lucknow Super Giants grab Jason Holder, Avesh Khan; depth a concern

The newly formed Lucknow based franchise ‘Super Giants,’ did impress many of the IPL fans by the way they handled the auction process. The team is owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG-group, which has Gautam Gambhir as its mentor and at first glance seems to have hit jackpot in the auctions with what seems to be a pretty formidable side.

First, the squad post the IPL 2022 auction:

LSG team:

KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav and Marcus Stoinis

Let us take an objective look at the strengths and weaknesses of the side:

Strengths

The Lucknow franchise has without any doubt bought a squad that can be the basis of an impressive playing eleven. The team can be more than a match to any side irrespective of the situation. Openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are not just excellent stroke-makers but also give you the right-left combination at the top. Manish Pandey will be a brilliant choice at no. 3 followed by a middle-order that has names like Vohra, Holder, Hooda, and Stoinis.

On the bowling front, the side looks even more intimidating. Speedster Mark Wood with airspeed can trouble any batter at the top. He will most possibly be paired with local boy Ankit Rajpoot who is impressive with his right and medium pace style. On the spin front, there will be a toss-up between, veteran Shahbaz Nadeem and youngster Ravi Bishnoi, with the latter likely making the cut thanks to his potent wrist spin. But for the side, the biggest advantage in the bowling front will be Avesh Khan, who could strangle any batting lineup in the latter half of the innings. Khan, who represented Delhi last season was the second-highest wicket-taker of the season and did that with an impressive economy of just above 7.

Weakness

This is where the focus on creating a potent playing eleven may harm the side. As good as their first choice players might be questions remain on the backup players. Given the risk of injuries, pandemics, and national duties, concerns remain about finding quality replacements for the playing eleven.

There are also questions about the wicket-taking capability of their all-rounders, with the likes of Pandya and Holder not necessarily lighting the pitch with their ability with the ball. Also, KL Rahul , irrespective of his batting prowess failed to flatter anyone with his captaincy skills, be it in IPL or in international cricket.

X-factor

Quinton de Kock bought for Rs 6.5 crore is a real catch for the new side. The southpaw is not just a brilliant opening batter but quite handy behind the wicket. Also with his retirement from test cricket, he will have fewer obligations and will be fresher to start with. His vast experience with Mumbai Indians will also be an added advantage.

Overall the side looks good to make it to the top four without much trouble but may find it tough at the second stage and end up finishing painfully close to the IPL trophy.