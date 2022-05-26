IPL 2022: Seven uncapped, cheap purchases who gave maximum returns

The following players went relatively unnoticed during the IPL 2022 auction, but come the tournament, these uncapped players punched above their weight and were the find of the IPL 2022 season. These players have proven the bargains for their respective IPL franchisees when their output is compared against the money spent to sign them. (Image: IPL/BCCI) The following players went relatively unnoticed during the IPL 2022 auction, but come the tournament, these uncapped players punched above their weight and were the find of the IPL 2022 season. These players have proven the bargains for their respective IPL franchisees when their output is compared against the money spent to sign them. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rinku Singh | Base Price: Rs 20 lakh | Selling Price: Rs 55 Lakhs | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders |

Rinku Singh was one of the best-performing uncapped players of IPL 2022. He featured in only seven matches for KKR, yet finished as the team's fifth-highest run-scorer of the season. His two catches and a blistering 42 against Rajasthan Royals won him the Player of the Match award in a league game. But the performance that left everyone stunned was his breathtaking 40 off only 15 balls against Lucknow Super Giants that nearly helped the Knight Riders eclipse Super Giants' huge total of 208. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rajat Patidar | Base Price: Rs 20 lakh | Selling Price: Rs 20 lakh | Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore | Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar played one of the best innings of IPL 2022 as he smashed the Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers all over Eden Gardens en route to his maiden T20 hundred. The century also made Patidar the first uncapped Indian player to hit a hundred in the IPL playoffs. This season Patidar has accumulated 275 runs from 7 innings and is looking poised for a few more runs. Along with the hundred, the 28-year-old has also hit a fifty. 275 runs at an average of 55.00 are brilliant enough returns by a player who was signed as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia in the middle of IPL 2022. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mukesh Choudhary | Base Price: Rs 20 lakh | Selling Price: Rs 20 lakh | Team: Chennai Super Kings | Defending champions Chennai Super Kings missed the services of Deepak Chahar dearly this season as the fast bowler missed the entire season nursing multiple injuries. In Chahar's absence, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary rose to the occasion. Choudhary filled in for Chahar almost perfectly as he regularly bowled in the Power Play overs. With 16 scalps, the 25-year-old was the joint highest wicket-taker for the Men in Yellow along with experienced pro Dwayne Bravo. His spell of 3/18 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians won him the Player of the Match award. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mohsin Khan | Base Price: Rs 20 lakh | Selling Price: Rs 20 lakh | Team: Lucknow Super Giants | Another young left-arm fast bowler who left his mark in IPL 2022 was Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan. In only nine games, Mohsin became the team's second-best wicket-taker of the season picking 14 wickets. His spell of 4-0-16-4 against Delhi Capitals won him the Player of the Match award and helped the Super Giants thrash their opponents. The fast bowling pair of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan could be the one to watch put over the next few seasons. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ayush Badoni | Base Price: Rs 20 lakh | Selling Price: Rs 20 lakh | Team: Lucknow Super Giants | Another young player who emerged from the Lucknow Super Giants camp is batter Ayush Badoni. Badoni scored 161 runs and was the fifth-best run-scorer for the team this season. Badoni showed his class when he blasted a fifty on his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans. Badoni is a live-wire as a fielder and can occasionally roll his arms over to bowl off-spin. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Jitesh Sharma | Base Price: Rs 20 lakh | Selling Price: Rs 20 lakh | Team: Punjab Kings | Importance of Jitesh Sharma for Punjab Kings can be estimated from the fact that this season he scored 234 runs for the team and was ahead of the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan. Sharma was only outscored by superstars Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow. Sharma's strike rate of 163.63 was only beaten by Livingstone. Along with his bat, Sharma proved to be an effective glovesman too as he completed seven catches and effected two stumpings. In Sharma, Punjab Kings have got a wicketkeeper batter who is good behind the wickets and can finish the games with the bat. (Image: IPL/BCCI)