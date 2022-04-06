IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Match Report: Karthik, Shahbaz star as Bangalore script thrilling comeback against table-toppers Rajasthan

Dinesh Karthik isn’t done yet and the swashbuckling batter served up yet another reminder of his fine finishing skills in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) come-from-behind 4-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, April 5.

Jos Buttler (70*) and Shimron Hetmyer (42*) put together an unbeaten 83-run partnership to help Rajasthan post a challenging total of 169/3 and RR thought they had RCB on the mat when they reduced them to 87/5 in the 13th over.

However, Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23 balls) put on a batting masterclass to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat and leave RR floored as they pummelled the bowlers at will.

The win keeps Rajasthan on top of the IPL 2022 points table after suffering their first defeat of the campaign while sending RCB up to sixth spot with two wins from three games.

RCB’s run-chase got off to a superb start as Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat put on 55 runs for the first wicket. However, that was quickly undone as Chahal got rid of du Plessis (29 off 20 balls) in the 7th over and Navdeep Saini then sent back Rawat (26 off 25 balls) in the next over.

Virat Kohli (5) was then caught just millimetres short of safety after excellent work from Sanju Samson and Chahal to get him run out in the 9th over. Chahal (2/15) then doubled the advantage when he castled David Willey (0) off the very next delivery to leave RCB reeling at 62/4.

Sherfane Rutherford (5) couldn’t add much to the total as Trent Boult (2/34) returned to get rid of the West Indies power-hitter. But it didn’t matter much as Karthik walked out and immediately got going, fulfilling his role of finisher to perfection.

The wicket-keeper batter along with Shahbaz Ahmed stitched together a 67-run partnership off just 33 balls to wrestle back control for RCB. Shahbaz was finally castled by Boult in the 18th over but Karthik remained until the end and along with Harshal Patel, who sealed the win with a six, carried RCB across the finish line.

Earlier in the game, Faf du Plessis won the Toss and didn’t hesitate to bowl first. Both captains named unchanged sides for this tie.

David Willey got RCB off to a superb start as he castled Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the 2nd over. The Englishman sent in a swinging delivery that nipped back in to sneak past the inside edge and send the bails flying.

Jos Buttler and former RCB player Devdutt Padikkal then stitched together a 70-run partnership off 49 balls to provide a decent platform. Padikkal (37 off 29 balls) was looking in good touch but was dismissed in the 10th over when Harshal Patel entered the attack. The left-hander sliced the ball high towards mid-off where Kohli took a smart catch.

Sanju Samson (8) smashed Wanindu Hasaranga for a massive six in the 12th over but departed just two balls later as Hasaranga (1/32) got the ball to grip in the pitch and the RR captain in turn meekly chipped it back to the bowler.

With the Royals down to 86/3 at the fall of Samson’s wicket, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer joined forces to stitch together an unbeaten 83-run partnership off just 51 balls. Buttler brought up his half-century off 42 balls and remained unbeaten on 70 off just 47 balls in an innings featuring 6 sixes but not a single four.

Hetymer finished unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls and Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers finishing with miserly figures of 1/18 and conceding just one boundary, in his final over, as RR posted a challenging total of 169/3.