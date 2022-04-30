Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be celebrating the life of their late title-winning captain Shane Warne when they take the field at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai to lock horns with a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) team. The stadium is the same venue where Warne led RR to their first title in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season back in 2008 with a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

RR have made a strong start to the season with six wins from eight games to sit second on the IPL 2022 Points Table , while MI are out of contention for the playoffs after losing all eight of their games so far.

The Royals players will sport the initials SW23 on their shirt collars as a tribute to Warne while their support staff will all be wearing jersey’s with Warne’s name and number in the dugout. Former Australia leg-spinner Warne, passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 and famously coached and captained Rajasthan to their only IPL title back in 2008.

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2022, Rajasthan posted a massive total of 193/8 as Jos Buttler scored the first of his three centuries this season. In reply, Mumbai fell short by 23 runs as they could only manage 170/8 courtesy half-centuries from young Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan.

Rajasthan come into this game on the back of a close-fought victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their outing. RR saw their batting line-up crumble but 20-year-old Riyan Parag stepped up with a blistering 56 not-out off just 31 balls to help his team post 144/8.

The RR bowlers then bailed their team out with Kuldeep Sen posting stunning figures of 4/20 and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributing with 3/17 as they bowled out Bangalore for just 115. Rajasthan look like the most balanced side this season and they’ll be keen to extend their current three-match winning streak when they take on a struggling MI.

Mumbai crashed to their eight-consecutive defeat this season when they fell short by 36 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. KL Rahul scored his second century this season against MI to help LSG post 168/6. Mumbai then saw only three players get to double-figures as they managed just 132/8 in the run-chase.

However, MI can be encouraged by the form of their youngsters with Tiak Varma consistently delivering runs and Dewald Brewis also showing a stunning array of shorts. But, openers Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Kieron Pollard have all struggled and will need to step-up and take responsibility as the five-time champions search for their first win this season.

RR vs MI Team News:

RR Team News: Rajasthan made two changes with Daryl Mitchell and Kuldeep Sen coming into the side to replace Karun Nair and Obed McCoy in the last game. While Sen was sensational, Mitchell only managed 16 runs. However, RR will want to back Mitchell as the Kiwi also offers a sixth bowling option.

MI Team News: Mumbai will want to shake things up and Tim David could be brought in to replace Pollard who hasn’t offered much so far. Jaydev Unadkat has been expensive and with not much to play for we could see a debut for Arjun Tendulkar who offers a ​​left-handed fast bowling option.

RR vs MI Pitch Report: The track at the DY Patil Stadium has provided something for both batters and bowlers. There’s some swing on offer for the pacers bowling with the new ball while batting gets easier later in the innings. The captains will want to bowl first with dew expected to play a role in the second innings.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 30 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler has been unstoppable so far this season with three centuries, including one against MI, and he leads the batting charts with 499 runs from just 8 games. Sanju Samson has also looked in good form and has 228 runs. The RR captain threw away his wicket with a rash reverse-sweep in the last game and will be eager to bounce back with a strong display.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravichandran Ashwin has seven wickets this season and also 56 runs as he chips in with some handy batting displays. He was promoted to no. 3 in the last game and walked off after scoring a quick 17 off 9 balls. Dewald Brevis could be entrusted with more bowling responsibilities after picking up one wicket this season but the South African youngster will be eager to score some big runs after a couple of poor outings.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal finished with 2/26 in the last game against MI and has been the standout bowler for Rajasthan with 18 wickets from 8 games this term. Trent Boult has 7 wickets this season and has gone wicketless in his last three games. However, the Kiwi pacer will be keen to strike against his former franchise and could be up for a big performance.

RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah.

RR vs MI Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.