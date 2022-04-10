RR vs LSG Preview: Rajasthan look to bounce back against in-form Lucknow at Wankhede stadium

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two teams who have made strong starts to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and it promises to be a close contest when these two sides lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sundary.

LSG are on a three-match winning run after recovering from their opening day disappointment while RR will look to bounce back after facing their first defeat at the hands of Bangalore in their last game. However, both teams find themselves comfortably placed in the top half of the IPL 2022 Points Table

RR made a strong start to the season with dominant wins against both Hyderabad and Mumbai but were pegged back by a rampant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game. Jos Buttler played another scintillating innings as he posted an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls to power RR to 169/3.

However, Dinesh Karthik played a blinder, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls and along with Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) helped seal the win for RCB. Sanju Samson’s team though have looked like a well-rounded unit this season and the RR captain will be eager to get back on the field and respond to that defeat with another strong performance.

LSG meanwhile will be eager to maintain their winning run especially after a thrilling last-over finish against Delhi in their last game. Quinton de Kock has hit the ground running and has 149 runs from just 4 games. KL Rahul isn’t far behind with 132 runs and Deepak Hooda has notched up 130 runs.

Avesh Khan has raked up 7 wickets and Ravi Bishnoi has looked lethal too with a tally of 4 wickets to his name. LSG have also been boosted by the return of Jason Holder who offers great balance to the side with his ability to contribute in both departments. The IPL newcomers have exceeded expectations so far and will be eager to maintain this winning momentum.

RR vs LSG Team News:

RR Team News: Australian fast bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a side strain that he sustained in the first league match for RR.

LSG Team News: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has joined the LSG camp after completing the limited-overs leg of Australia’s tour of Pakistan which means KL Rahul should have a full squad available for selection.

RR vs LSG Pitch Report: The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has offered good bounce for the seamers and swing is also available for pacers at the start of the innings. Overall, it’s a good pitch to bat on but you cannot rule the bowlers out of the contest.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sundary, April 10 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs LSG Top Fantasy Picks:

Top Batting Picks: There are plenty of big-hitters to choose from but Jos Buttler is the first player to score a century this season and has 205 runs from just 3 games. Quinton de Kock (149 runs) and KL Rahul (132 runs) are also players who have been in scintillating form with the bat.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Jason Holder has looked in good nick since joining up with LSG and has already picked up 3 wickets from just 2 games. He’s a very capable batters as well and should provide good value. Deepak Hooda has been in good form with the bat but has just one wicket so far. However, his runs alone are a great asset to any fantasy XI.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal has made a fast start to the season with 7 wickets from 3 games and has been looking in great form. Avesh Khan is another bowler to look out for as the pacer too has 7 wickets from 4 games this season.

RR vs LSG Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants (Probable XI): KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

RR vs LSG Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.