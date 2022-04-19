IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Report: Buttler hits a ton, Chahal grabs a hat-trick and McCoy shines on debut as Rajasthan edge Kolkata in a thriller

Centurion Jos Buttler, hat-trick Hero Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant Obed McCoy were the men of the hour as Rajasthan Royals (RR) edged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs to mark the 14th anniversary of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an exhilarating game that will go down in the tournament’s folklore.

Buttler (103 off 61 balls) smashed his second century of the season to power RR to a dominant 217/5 after being put in to bat. KKR then almost executed their run-chase to perfection before ‘Player of the Match’ Chahal threw a spanner in their plans with an excellent 17th over where he gave away just 2 runs while grabbing 4 wickets, including the 21st hat-trick overall in the IPL.

The Knight Riders were still in the game though as Umesh Yadav hit Trent Boult for 2 sixes and a four to bring up 200 in the 18th over. However, Prasidh Krishna conceded just 7 runs in the penultimate over to leave KKR needing 11 from the final six balls.

Obed McCoy, making his IPL debut, came in to bowl the final over and got rid of Sheldon Jackson (8) on the 2nd delivery before castling Umesh (21 off 9 balls) on the 4th ball to seal a thrilling victory.

KKR’s run-chase started off in horrible fashion as Sunil Narine was run out on the very 1st delivery. Aaron Finch tried to get off the mark with a suicidal single which left Narine well short as Shimron Hetmyer made a mess of the stumps with a direct-hit.

However, Shreyas Iyer and Finch shared a 107-run partnership off 53 balls to repair the damage. Finch brought up his fifty off 26 balls as he pulled Prasidh for four in the 9th over and celebrated by smacking the next ball to the boundary again. However, Prasidh had the last laugh as he got rid of Finch (58 off 28 balls) off the final delivery.

Shreyas brought up his fifty off 32 balls in the 10th over but lost his partner Nitish Rana in the 13th over. Rana scored a quick 18 off 11 balls but was sent packing when Chahal had him caught at long-off. Ashwin then castled Andre Russell (0) with a clever carrom ball in the next over to send back the power-hitter on a ‘Golden Duck’ and reduce KKR to 149/4.

Shreyas and Venkatesh added 29 off 15 balls to help reduce the equation to 40 needed from 24 balls when Chahal came in for his final over.

Chahal sent down one of his best overs in the IPL as he started off by getting rid of Venkatesh (6) who was stumped on the 1st ball. Shreyas (85 off 51 balls) was then trapped LBW on the 4th ball before Shivam Mavi found the man at long-on on the 5th delivery. Pat Cummins, who matched the record for fastest fifty in the IPL this season, then walked out and was caught behind on the final delivery to hand Chahal a well-deserved hat-trick as the spinner finished with impressive figures of 5/40.

Earlier at the Toss, Shreyas decided to bowl as Kolkata made one change with Shivam Mavi replacing Aman Khan. Rajasthan had three changes with Trent Bould, Obed McCoy and Karun Nair coming in for James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen and Rassie van der Dussen.

Buttler scored just 3 off the first 9 balls he faced but then smacked Umesh Yadav for a four and six off the first two balls in the 3rd over before completing an all-run four on the last ball. Butter squeezed out a yorker from Umesh and Venkatesh Iyer put in a good dive to keep it in but that gave Buttler time to come back for the fourth run which he completed with a dive of his own.

Buttler then started dealing in boundaries as he hit Pat Cummins for 3 fours in the 7th over to bring up his fifty off just 29 balls. Kolkata finally managed to get a breakthrough as Sunil Narine castled Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 18 balls) in the 10th over.

However, captain Sanju Samson walked out and not only matched but exceeded Buttler’s aggression as he scored a whirlwind 38 off just 19 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes) before Andre Russell got him caught at deep midwicket in the 16th over.

Buttler meanwhile got to his hundred in style with a six off Cummins in the 17th over. His spectacular innings was finally brought to a close just 3 balls later as he found the fielder when looking to pull a sharp bouncer from Cummins. Buttler walked back after hitting 9 fours and 5 sixes to score 103 off just 61 balls.

Narine then returned for his final over and started off by getting rid of Riyan Parag (5) off the first ball. Cummins played a big role in the wicket as he took a fine overhead catch after running in from long-off before relaying the ball to Shivam Mavi just before falling onto the ropes. Narine meanwhile was superb all night as evidenced by his figures of 4-0-21-2, registering an economy rate of just 5.25 on a night when RR scored at a run rate of 10.85.

Shivam Mavi picked up a well-earned wicket when he got rid of Karun Nair (3) in the penultimate over, giving away just 5 runs in it to finish with figures of 1/34. But, Shimron Hetmyer (26* off 13 balls) smacked Russell for back-to-back sixes in the final over before finishing with a four to help RR post 217/5.