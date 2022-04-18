IPL 2022 RR vs KKR LIVE score: Which of either Rajasthan Royals or Kolkata Knight Riders can bounce back to a win?

Match 30th of the 2022 Indian Premier League will see Rajasthan Royals going one on one against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are looking to get back to winning ways after tasting defeats in their previous games. While RR were defeated by GT, KKR lost against SRH. Will it be RR captain Sanju Samson or KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who will be smiling by the end of the match tonight? Catch LIVE score and updates from RR vs KKR here.
RR have two of the top-performing players in their side. Opening batter Jos Buttler currently holds the Orange Cap and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wears the Purple Cap. Will Buttler and Chahal be holding onto the Orange and the Purple cap respectively at the end of tonight's match?
KKR vs RR Head to Head
Matches played: 24
Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 13
Rajasthan Royals wins: 11
RR vs KKR fantasy team:
Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell (vice-capt), Yuzvendra Chahal, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna
KKR Possible: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy
Rajasthan Royals Possible XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR players to watch out for:
Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell.
RR players to watch out for:
Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal
The winner of tonight's game will join the likes of LSG, RCB and SRH as the team with eight points against their name and will start feeling a bit secure about their chances to qualify for the playoffs.
RR's opponents for tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders are a spot behind RR in the IPL 2022 points tally at sixth. They have collected six points from six matches. They too come into this match after a defeat in their previous game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost by 7 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals are fifth on the points table with six points from five matches. They tasted defeat in their previous game as they lost by 37 runs against Gujarat Titans.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Indian Premier League. Tonight we shall see Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.