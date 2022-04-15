IPL 2022, RR vs GT Report: Hardik Pandya leads Gujarat to the top of the table with an all-round show against Rajasthan

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 87, took a catch off his own bowling and ‘broke’ the stumps with a direct hit as the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain put in an irrepressible Player of the Match performance to lead his team to a comprehensive 37-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 14.

The win propels debutants Gujarat right up to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while RR drop down to third spot.

After being invited to bat, Hardik’s scored a brilliant 87 not-out off just 52 balls, to temporarily take the ‘Orange Cap’ away from Jos Buttler as GT posted a dominant 192/4 on the board.

Buttler (54 off 24 balls) responded with a rapid 23-ball fifty to take back the ‘Orange Cap’ from Hardik, however, he didn’t get any support from the other RR batters as GT cruised across the finish line thanks to strong good bowling display.

RR’s run-chase got off to a blistering start as Buttler hammered Mohammed Shami for 13 runs in the 1st over before smacking two fours and a six against debutant Yash Dayal in the next over.

However, Dayal got his reward after that baptism of fire as he sent back Devdutt Padikkal (0) on a ‘Golden Duck’ in the same over with the RR opener edging a short ball back to slip. Buttler meanwhile spared no mercy as he hit three fours and a six against Dayal in the 4th over.

The 6th over was an eventful one as it started with Ravichandran Ashwin (8), who walked out at no.3 for RR, walking back on the 1st delivery as David Miller took a stunning catch at short cover.

Buttler then brought up a 23-ball half-century with an audacious scoop for six off the 5th ball but Lockie Ferguson had the last laugh. Ferguson bamboozled Buttler (54 off 24 balls) with a clever slow yorker off the final delivery to reduce RR to 65/3 after 6 overs.

Sanju Samson (11) then finished second in the battle of the captains as tried to steal a quick single in the 8th over but was caught short by Hardik, who quite literally broke the stumps with a fierce direct-hit from mid-off.

Dayal then picked up a second wicket on debut as he got Rassie van der Dussen (6) caught behind in the 11th over. Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 17 balls) tried to keep Rajasthan alive with an entertaining cameo, but he played one shot too many as Shami got him caught out in the 13th over.

Ferguson (3/23) got rid of Riyan Parag (18 off 16 balls) in the 16th over and Hardik (1/18) took a catch off his bowling in the 18th over to get rid of James Neesham (17) and reduce RR to 147/8.

Dayal (3/40) wrapped up a memorable debut when he got rid of Yuzvendra Chahal (5) in the final over as RR managed just 155/9 in reply.

Earlier at the Toss, Samson decided to bowl as Rajasthan were forced into once change with Jimmy Neesham replacing Trent Boult who was out a niggle. Gujarat made two changes with Yash Dayal handed an IPL debut in place of Darshan Nalkande and Vijay Shankar replacing Sai Sudharsan.

Matthew Wade, who has been struggling this season, got off to a good start with three boundaries against Neesham in the first over. However, Wade’s bad luck continued as he was run out in the very next over. Shubman Gill looked to get off the mark with a risky single and Wade (12 off 6 balls) was slow to respond as a direct hit from van der Dussen caught him short of safety.

Vijay Shankar (2) was then sent back in the 3rd over as Kuldeep Sen entered the attack and induced an edge back to the keeper.

With the momentum tipping in RR’s favour, Hardik Pandya walked out and smacked three consecutive fours against Sen in the 5th over to drag GT back into the game.

Shubman Gill (13 off 14 balls) meanwhile struggled to get going and was dismissed in the 7th over as Riyan Parag entered the attack and reduced GT to 53/3.

Hardik and Abhinav Manohar stitched together an impressive 86-run partnership off 55 balls to power Gujarat beyond the 100-run mark. Manohar (43 off 28 balls) smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes before Chahal finally drew curtains at this stay, getting him caught at short fine leg in the 16th over.

Hardik meanwhile showed no signs of slowing down as he brought up his 50 off just 33 balls and even launched Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back sixes. David Miller (31 off 14 balls) also joined the party as he hit Prasidh Krishna for back-to-back fours in the 18th over before smacking Sen for three fours and a six in the penultimate over taking 21 runs from it.

Hardik hit Prasidh for a six and four in the final over to finish unbeaten on 87 off 52 balls, helping GT post a dominant total of 192/4.