Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aware that they cannot afford any more slip-ups in the race to make the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs as they prepare to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, May 11.

DC are currently in the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from 11 games while RR are in third place after picking up 14 points from 11 games this season.

The last time these two sides faced off it was a high-scoring affair that was marred by some ugly scenes towards the end . Jos Buttler (116 off 65 balls) notched up his third century of the season as he fired Rajasthan to a dominant total of 222/2.

Delhi came close with 36 needed off the final two overs, but they were pegged back by a wicket-maiden from Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over. Rovman Powell then hammered Obed McCoy for 3 back-to-back sixes off the first 3 balls before Delhi took offence against an Umpiring decision, leading to some ugly scenes before play resumed. McCoy regained composure in that interval and restricted DC to 207/8.

Delhi comes into this game on the back of a massive 91-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings . Devon Conway (87 off 49 balls) tore through the DC bowling attack as he helped CSK post a dominant total of 208/6.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/28) was the only bowler to emerge with some credit for DC with Kuldeep Yadav (0/43) failing to replicate his recent form as he went for runs.

The DC batters then had a collective poor night with Mitchell Marsh (25) and Shardul Thakur (24) finishing as the highest scorers as just four players got to double-figures with Delhi bowled out for just 117.

Rajasthan meanwhile are fresh from a dominant six-wicket win over Punjab Kings . Yuzvendra Chahal (3/24) was back among the wickets as they restricted PBKS to 189/5 after being asked to bowl.

Yashasvi Jaiswal marked his return to the side with a scintillating performance as he smashed 68 off 41 balls to keep RR in the chase. Shimron Hetmyer (31 not-out off 16 balls) then provided the late fireworks to wrap up an impressive victory.

Delhi have struggled for consistency all season which has left them in a position where they need to win all their remaining three games to stand a chance of making the playoffs. Rajasthan on the other hand have been in good nick and will be keen to consolidate their position in the top three with another win.

DC vs RR Team News:

DC Team News: Prithvi Shaw is expected to remain unavailable for this game as well as he continues to recover from a fever.

RR Team News: Shimron Hetmyer will miss the next few games for Rajasthan as he has travelled back to Guyana for the birth of his first child.

DC vs RR Pitch Report: The track at the DY Patil Stadium was a bit two-paced in the last game as KKR made good use of the short delivery to bowl out Mumbai for just 113. Three of the last five matches have been won by the team batting first and the captain winning the Toss might want to set a big total and defend at this venue.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, May 10, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs RR Top Fantasy Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler has been in unstoppable form this season and is in a league of his own as he leads the batting charts with 618 runs from 11 games. David Warner is another batter in good touch and is DC’s highest scorer with 375 runs from 9 matches.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Mitchell Marsh is slowly finding some form with the bat and has also picked up wickets in the last two matches. Ravichandran Ashwin is another player who can contribute in both departments and could be a value addition to any fantasy team.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal has been in scintillating form this season and leads the bowling charts with 22 wickets from 11 games. Kuldeep Yadav had a poor outing in the last game but is DC’s leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 11 games. Khaleel Ahmed also looked in good form in the last game and has 16 wickets this season.

RR vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell/Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): KS Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav.

RR vs DC Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.