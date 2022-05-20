Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat at no. 5 and served up another reminder of his all-round skills to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) seal second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table with a 5-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 20.

The win ensures RR will have two bites at the cherry in the knockout rounds to make the IPL 2022 Finals as they finish in the second spot with 18 points, just above Lucknow Super Giants courtesy a better Net Run Rate.

Royals will now face IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier-I of the playoffs.

Defending champions CSK remain second-from-bottom on the table in the ninth spot with 8 points after suffering their 10th defeat of the season.

CSK got off to a stunning start as Moeen Ali (93 off 57 balls) brought up the second-fastest fifty of the season to help them post 75/1 in the powerplay.

However, they lost steam once the field restrictions were lifted as other batters failed to support the Englishman and RR bowled well to restrict CSK to a total of 150/6.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) then provided RR with a solid base before Ashwin (40 not-out off 23 balls) wrapped up the win with a Player of the Match Performance seal second spot on the Points Table.

Rajasthan’s run-chase got off to an impressive start as Jaiswal smashed back-to-back fours off the first two deliveries from Mukesh Choudhary in the first over.

However, Simarjeet Singh (1/18) struck in the second over as this season’s highest-scorer, Jos Buttler’s, (2) lean patch continued.

Jaiswal and Sanju Samson shared a steady 51-run partnership to help RR recover from that blow. But the strategic timeout worked in CSK’s favour as Mitchell Santner (1/15) took an excellent return catch after Samson (15 off 20 balls) smashed a tossed up delivery right back towards him in the 9th over.

Devdutt Padikkal (3 off 9 balls) struggled to get going and was castled by Moeen Ali (1/21) when looking to play the slogsweep as RR were reduced to 76/3 in the 12th over.

20-year-old Jaiswal showed good maturity in the middle as he only stuck to ground shots, hitting 8 fours during his innings to bring up his half-century off 39 balls in the 14th over.

The youngster then decided to up the ante as he thumped Prashant Solanki for a six in the next over but it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he then got Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) caught at deep square leg to pick up his maiden IPL wicket.

Solanki (2/20) then doubled his tally as he got Shimron Hetmyer (6) caught at deep midwicket to reduce RR to 112/5. However, Riyan Parag (10 not-out off 10 balls) walked out and shared an unbeaten 39-run partnership with Ashwin to ensure there weren’t any hiccups.

Earlier at the Toss, MS Dhoni opted to bat as CSK made one change with Ambati Rayudu replacing Shivam Dube. Rajasthan made one change too as Hetmyer returned to the squad to replace James Neesham.

Trent Boult got RR off to a great start as he gave away just 2 runs in the first over while also getting Ruturaj Gaikwad (2) caught behind on the final delivery. Moeen Ali then walked out and failed to get off the mark on the first 4 balls he faced as Prasidh Krishna gave away just 1 run in the 2nd over.

The floodgates were partially opened as Devon Conway smashed a six and four against Boult in the 3rd over. But it was Moeen who went hammer and tongs after the RR bowlers as he smashed 3 fours and a six against Prasidh in the 4th over.

Moeen continued his onslaught, hammering 2 fours and a six against Ashwin in the 5th over but reserved his best for Boult in the final over of the powerplay. Moeen pummelled Boult for 6, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, taking 26 runs in the over to help CSK reach 75/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Moeen even brought up the second fastest fifty of the season, from 19 deliveries, in that onslaught against Boult (1/44). However, Rajasthan slowly clawed their way back after the strategic timeout as Ashwin (1/28) trapped Conway (16 off 14 balls) LBW in the 8th over.

Obed McCoy then struck in his first over as he got N Jagadeesan (1) caught at mid-off with a slower off-cutter. Yuzvendra Chahal then opened his account with Rayudu (3) caught at slip as CSK were reduced to 95/4.

Dhoni and Moeen then stitched a steady 51-run partnership off 52 balls to help CSK recover. The pair were finally split in the penultimate over as Chahal (2/26) got Dhoni (26 off 28 balls) caught at long-off with a loopy slower delivery.

McCoy (2/20) then ensured there was no century for Moeen (93 off 57 balls) as he got the CSK all-rounder caught out with another slower delivery in the final over as CSK could only post 150/6 despite that blazing start.