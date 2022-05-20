Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be keen to wrap up the group stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with a victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the two sides clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 20.

RR currently occupy the third spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table but a win against ninth-placed CSK will see them finish in the second spot, giving them two chances in the knockout rounds to make the IPL 2022 Final.

Rajasthan come into this game in good form, after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their last outing . That victory ensured RR’s fate is in their own hands as they can now surpass LSG who currently occupy the second spot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (41 off 29 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (39 off 18 balls) helped RR post 178/6 before handing over to the RR pacers. Trent Boult (2/18), Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Obed McCow (2/35) were all among the wickets as they restricted LSG to just 154/8.

CSK meanwhile come into this tie after back-to-back defeats, their most recent result a humbling 7-wicket loss against table-toppers Gujarat Titans . Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) and Narayan Jagadeesan (39 not-out off 33 balls) were the only batters to post noteworthy figures as CSK could only manage 133/5 after opting to bat.

Their bowlers were then put under the pump with only 19-year-old Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana (2/24) impressing on debut as GT chased down the total comfortable.

Chennai will be looking to breed in some more youngsters after that encouraging performance from Pathirana who evoked memories of Lasith Malinga with his uncanny bowling action.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan will be keen to seal a top-two finish despite already having one foot in the playoffs stage. The top two sides in the group stages battle each other in Qualifier 1 with the losing team having another chance of making the finals as they take on the winners of Qualifier 2 which is an advantage RR will be eager to grab.

RR vs CSK Team News:

RR Team News: Rajasthan will be boosted by the Rajasthan will be boosted by the return of middle-order destroyer Shimron Hetymer who had travelled back to Guyana for the birth of his first child but is expected to be available for this game.

CSK Team News; Ravindra Jadeja has left the squad citing injury but has sparked rumours of a rift with CSK management after unfollowing the franchise on Social Media. Ambati Rayudu also raised a few eyebrows by tweeting of his retirement and retracting it soon which only raises worries that all is not well within the Chennai camp.

RR vs CSK Pitch Report: The Brabourne Stadium has served up some high-scoring encounters and Rajasthan have the advantage of having played their last game here where they successfully defended 178/6. The last four games have all been won by the team batting first and the captain winning the Toss will want to put up a big score.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, May 20, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler leads the batting charts this season with 627 runs from 13 games but has seen the gap closed down after a few lean performances. The RR opener will be eager to bounce back with a big score. Ruturaj Gaikwad meanwhile is a man in form and will be keen to end the season with a bang after a poor start.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravichandran Ashwin is delivering with both bat and ball as he has accumulated 143 runs to go along with his tally of 10 wickets this term. Moeen Ali is another player who performs in both departments with 6 wickets and 151 runs this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Dwayne Bravo is CSK’s leading wicket-taker despite playing only 10 games in which he picked up an impressive tally of 16 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal will be keen to get his Purple Cap back after slipping to second spot in the race to finish as the season’s top wicket-taker. Chahal has 24 wickets from 13 games this season for RR.

RR vs CSK Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy.

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary.

RR vs CSK Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch