IPL 2022: Rohit urges MI teammates to show desperation and hunger after 3 losses

Not one to blame individuals for the team's poor show, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has called on his teammates to show little "desperation and hunger" to cross the finishing line in the upcoming games after suffering their third successive loss in the IPL 2022

Five-time champions MI has endured a disappointing start to the season, losing their first three matches against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me," Rohit said in a passionate speech in the dressing room after the game against KKR. "I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because opposition are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. "And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball," he added.

But Rohit said there is no need to panic as yet and urged his teammates to play as a unit to nail those crucial moments, which eventually makes the difference. "So we are doing some good things. In all three games that we've played, we've done some really good things. It's just that those little moments, and that indication, you know an individual has to understand, in that period of time when the game is happening," he said.

"There will be an indication that 'this is the over'. What we do in that over, those little, little things - that we need to try and squeeze that, and get it towards our side. Get that momentum towards our side. "We don't need to panic. Honestly, we talk about talent, potential and everything in this room but until we bring that desperation and hunger on the ground, oppositions are not going to hand us wins just like that."

The three losses, notwithstanding, the skipper said there is still plenty of time for MI to make a turnaround in the 10-team tournament. "There's no point in putting our heads down at this point, because it's still early days. Still early days. And I feel that, in these three games that we've played, we've shown some character. It's just that collectively, all 11 of us inside - whoever goes inside - need to come together. "That's all. Let's keep our heads up. I don't think we need to look down and start worrying about things. Honestly, we don't need to worry about things," Rohit said.

"...I think it's in there, what we want to achieve as a group. Again, this is not the bowling group or batting group, this is all of us here. We need to come together, not one or two individuals. Everyone needs to come together."

MI will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL game on Saturday.