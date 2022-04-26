IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Report: Riyan Parag’s blistering fifty fires Rajasthan to the top of Points Table with victory over hapless Bangalore

20-year-old Riyan Parag shone with the bat before taking four catches in the field to lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a Player of the Match performance at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, April 26.

The win fires RR right up to the summit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while leaving RCB outside the playoff spots in fifth position.

Parag walked out to bat in the 10th over with RR struggling at 68/4 as RCB got to a flying start. The youngster put in a brave display against a formidable bowling line-up as he posted an unbeaten 56 off just 31 balls to help Rajasthan post an average total of 144/8.

The RR bowlers then performed brilliantly as 25-year-old Kuldeep Sen finished with a four-wicket haul to seal what ultimately turned out to be a comfortable victory.

Bangalore shuffled their batting order to give a struggling Virat Kohli more time at the crease as he was promoted to open alongside captain Faf du Plessis.

Kohli came into this match after being dismissed for ‘Golden Ducks’ in the last two matches but this time managed to get off the mark by hitting Trent Boult for back-to-back fours in the first over.

Just as it looked like the former RCB captain’s form had turned a corner, Kohli (9) was outdone by a pacy bouncer from Prasidh in the 2nd over with Parag taking a good diving catch to extend the miserable form of the IPL's leading run-scorer.

Sen then entered the attack in the 6th over and got rid of du Plessis (23) and Glenn Maxwell (0) off consecutive deliveries to spark off a spectacular batting collapse.

Ravichandran Ashwin castled Rajat Patildar (16) in the 10th over before striking again in the 12th over to send back Suyash Prabhudessai (2) with Parag once again taking a smart catch.

The game looked done and dusted when RCB’s in-form finisher Dinesh Karthik (6) was Run Out in the 13th over despite Yuzvendra Chahal fumbling initially but recovering in time to roll the ball onto the stumps and reduce Bangalore to 72/6.

Shahbaz Ahmed laboured to 17 off 27 balls before finding Parag in the field to hand Ashwin (3/17) his third wicket of the night. Sen then took a catch off his own bowling to get rid of Wanindu Hasaranga (18) in the 17th over and Prasidh (2/23) doubled his tally by getting rid of Mohammed Siraj (5) in the next over.

Sen then finished with impressive figures of 4/20 on his return to the side as he got rid of Harshal Patel (8) in the final over with Parag fittingly taking the final catch to wrap up a memorable evening.

Earlier in the game, du Plessis won the Toss and decided to bowl first as RCB made one change with Anuj Rawat making way for Rajat. Rajasthan made two changes as Daryl Mitchell and Kuldeep Sen were brought in to replace Karun Nair and Obed McCoy.

Bangalore struck early as Siraj sent back Devdutt Padikkal (7) in the 2nd over. Ashwin then walked out to bat at no. 3 and immediately got going with back-to-back boundaries against Siraj.

Ashwin (17 off 9 balls) again smacked back-to-back fours against Siraj in the 4th over but the RCB pacer got the better of him off the final delivery to reduce RR to 33/2.

Josh Hazlewood then sent back this season’s triple centurion Jos Buttler (8) in the 5th over as he registered a wicket-maiden inside the powerplay.

RR captain Samson (27) hit 3 sixes and a four as he looked in good touch but threw away his wicket when going for a rash reverse-sweep against Hasaranga in the 10th over. However, Parag walked out to bat and immediately went on the offensive smashing Shahbaz for a six and a four in the next over.

Daryl Mitchell, making his IPL debut, could only manage 16 off 24 balls as he became Hazlewood’s (2/19) second victim of the night in the 15th over. Shimron Hetmyer (3) lasted just 7 deliveries as he perished when taking on Hasaranga (2/23) in the next over.

Harshal (1/33) got rid of Boult (5) in the 18th over courtesy a stunning reflex catch from Kohli at short midwicket and Prasidh (2) was run out in the penultimate over with RR still struggling to get going at 121/8.

However, Parag smashed two fours and two sixes off the final 8 balls to bring up his fifty off just 29 balls and remained unbeaten on 56 as Rajasthan posted what ultimately proved to be an unassailable total of 144/8.