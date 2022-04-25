IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Preview: Bangalore seek strong reply after humiliating outing as they face high-flying Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will find themselves under intense scrutiny as they face-off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, April 26.

RCB crashed to their third defeat of the season in the last game to leave them just outside the playoff spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table , while RR find themselves comfortably placed in third spot.

The last time these two teams faced-off this season, it was the team from Bangalore who emerged victorious by 4 wickets courtesy a Dinesh Karthik finishing masterclass . Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls as Rajasthan posted 169/3 after being invited to bat. In reply, RCB were reduced to 87/5 before Karthik (44 not-out off 23 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) stitched together a superb 67-run partnership off 33 balls to all but seal the win.

However, this time RCB come into the game after a humiliating 9-wicket defeat after being bowled out for just 68 runs , the lowest by any team this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rookie Shahbaz Ahmed (15) was RCB’s highest scorer while Virat Kohli departed on a ‘Golden Duck’ for the second game in a row. SRH then made light work of the minuscule target as they chased it down in just 8 overs.

While Kohli’s form continues to perplex onlookers, RCB will also be worried about the inconsistent form of their openers. Faf du Plessis has led admirably but has four single digit scores in eight games and Anuj Rawat has walked back thrice on a duck. However, RCB's middle-order has bailed them out on most occasions with Karthik taking on the mantle of finisher and scoring at a strike-rate of 200.00 this season.

Rajasthan meanwhile come into this game after back-to-back victories, most recently convincingly beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-scoring encounter. Buttler (116) scored his third ton this season and Devdutt Padikkal (54) chipped in with a half-century as RR posted 222/2, the highest score posted this term. DC did well to remain in the hunt but ultimately fell short by 15 runs after some ugly scenes in the final over

RR look by far the most balanced team this season with their batting attack led by the irrepressible Buttler who has found good support from Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and captain Sanju Samson. Their bowling attack also has incredible firepower with Yuzvendra Chahal leading the way along with seasoned campaigners Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna.

RCB will face a tall task stopping this RR unit who know a third win in a row will fire them right up to the summit of the IPL 2022 Points Table.

RCB vs RR Team News:

RCB Team News: Bangalore do not have any injury concerns and while they might be tempted to shake things up after an embarrassing defeat it’s difficult to see any replacements in their squad who will add genuine quality in place of the current Playing XI.

RR Team News: Rajasthan will not want to tinker with a winning combination which has led them to back-to-back victories and we should expect an unchanged line-up.

RCB vs RR Pitch Report: The track at the MCA Stadium, Pune has generally favoured the batters with some high-scoring contests played at the venue. A score of 180+ should prove a challenging target with dew also playing a big role in the chase. Rajasthan opened their campaign at the venue and were the first team to successfully defend a total this season after posting 210/6. Bangalore played one game here where they chased down 151 against MI with Rawat scoring 66, his highest score this season.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, April 26 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Buttler seems to be an obvious choice after scoring three centuries this season. The Englishman currently leads the batting charts by some distance with 491 runs from 7 games. Faf du Plessis is RCB’s leading scorer with 255 runs while Karthik has scored 210 runs from just 105 balls this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell has 124 runs and one wicket from five games and has looked in good form. The Aussie is a player capable of deciding games single handedly. Meanwhile Ravichandran Ashwin has 4 wickets this season and is also a player capable of chipping in with some handy runs.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts with 18 wickets from 7 games, including a hat-trick this season. The spinner looks in top form and will be keen to impress against his former side. Harshal Patel is another bowler who has looked in good form and has 9 wickets from his 7 outings.

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs RR Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.