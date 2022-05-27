RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Follow the live score and updates as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.
RR vs RCB Live: Prasidh gives away 8 runs!
Patildar slices hard at the short delivery as he sends the 1st ball flying over the two fielders at slip for FOUR. He then punches the 2nd ball straight to point. ALMOST! The 3rd delivery nips in sharply and cuts Patildar in half but escapes past the inside edge to fine leg for FOUR byes. Prasidh then wraps up the over with three dots in a row to Patildar. Good over but Prasidh was unlucky to concede the extra byes. 8 runs come off it.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 25/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR byes! Prasidh slices Patildar in half with a sharp inswinger which even evades Samson to escape to the boundary
FOUR! Krishna starts with a shorter delivery and Patildar slices it over the fielders at slip to find the third man fence
RR vs RCB Live: Boult keeps up the pressure!
Faf can’t take any runs off the first 3 deliveries from Boult. There’s a chance for a Run Out on the 2nd ball as Patildar charges out only to be sent back but the fielder misses with the underarm throw at the non-striker’s end. Faf then throws his bat at the 4th ball to send it flying over extra cover for FOUR. Faf drives the 5th ball hard but again finds the fielder. Boult finishes with a sharp yorker and the RCB captain only just manages to get his bat down in time. Excellent over from Boult as just 4 runs come off it.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 17/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Faf slices hard at the widish delivery sending it flying over the fielders at cover to find the ropes
RR vs RCB Live Updates: Prasidh draws first blood!
There are shouts for LBW on the 1st delivery as Faf gets rapped on the pads but it was sliding down leg and RR rightly decide against the review. Faf nudges the 2nd ball to square leg for a quick single. Kohli lets the 3rd ball travel to the keeper and then offers a solid block on the 4th delivery. CAUGHT! Poor shot from Kohli but it’s an excellent line and length from Prasidh. He surprises Kohli with the extra bounce and the batter is sucked into the shot only to edge it back to the keeper. Patildar meanwhile walks out and misses with the flick as the ball flies off the pads for FOUR leg byes. 5 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 13/1 after 2 overs.
FOUR leg bye! Patildar misses with the flick but the ball deflects off his pads to escape past a diving Samson to fine leg
Rajat Patidar, right handed bat, comes to the crease
GONE! Excellent from Prasidh as he sends down a sharp short delivery outside off and the extra bounce just takes Kohli by surprise as he pokes at the ball only to get a thick edge off the shoulder of his bat which Samson pouches comfortably.
Kohli c Samson b Prasidh 7 (8)
Prasidh Krishna, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
RR vs RCB Live Updates: Kohli shows intent from the start!
Kohli shoulders arms as he lets the 1st ball travel to the keeper. The 2nd delivery is into the pads from Boult and this time Kohli flicks it to square leg for a single. Faf tucks the 3rd delivery to fine leg and gets off the mark with a run. Kohli pulls out of the shot at the last moment as he lets the 4th ball travel behind. He then punches the 5th delivery straight towards the man at point. Kohli then takes a step forward and just flicks the last delivery high over square leg for SIX. 8 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 8/0 after the first over.
SIX! A tad too full from Boult and Kohli flicks it high over square leg for a maximum
Trent Boult has been handed the new ball to bowl the first over.
Faf was dismissed on a duck in the first over against left-handed Mohsin Khan in the last game, can Boult repeat the trick?
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis walk out amid loud roars from the packed stadium to open the innings for Bangalore.
It was the Rajat Patildar show for RCB in the last game as their mid-season replacement, who went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction, smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls to help fire them into Qualifier 2. Will Patildar be able to once again carry his team across the line tonight?
Click here for a recap of RCB's performance in Eliminator 1.
RR vs RCB Pitch report: Matthew Hayden in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium says, "The (boundary) pockets are a little bit bigger. There are no cracks, got great even covering of grass and I expect batting is gonna be really good. Average scoring winning is 175,"
Faf du Plessis (RCB Captain): We were actually looking to bat first, it looks a good pitch and we believe runs on the board in a big game will count in our favour. Guys had a good rest yesterday, but today everyone has turned up really fresh and pumped up for the game. Tonight we are playing a very strong team and it is all about doing the right things. It's an amazing ground, incredible to play in front of so many people. We are playing the same team.
Sanju Samson (RR Captain): We will bowl first. The wicket is a bit sticky and hopefully it will help our bowlers first-up. Yesterday we had a good practice session. Everyone is happy and excited for the game. Emotionally everyone is connected to the team and the franchise. Important to keep calm and cut off the noise, trust yourself and just another game of cricket. No changes for us.
RR vs RCB Playing XIs: Both teams name unchanged sides from their previous outings
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal
RR vs RCB Toss: Sanju Samson wins the Toss, opts to bowl.
Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson are down in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates!
RR vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers from both sides to help you with your Fantasy Teams
Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler managed to shake off a run of disappointing outings with a blazing knock in the last game and the tournament’s leading scorer will be keen to add to his incredible tally of 718 runs this season. Faf du Plessis meanwhile walked back on a ‘Golden Duck’ in the last game and will be keen to bounce back. The RCB captain is his team’s leading scorer with 443 runs this season.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable outing in the Eliminator after failing to contribute with the bat and the Australian all-rounder will be eager to make up for that disappointing display this time out. Ravichandran Ashwin could play a key role for RR and has made a habit of contributing with both bat and ball this season.
Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal finished wicket-less in the last game and will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the bowling charts after picking 26 wickets this season. Wanindu Hasaranga is hot on the heels of Chahal with 25 wickets and it could be a direct showdown between the two spinners to decide who finishes with the Purple Cap this season.
RR vs RCB Team News:
Rajasthan Royals Team News: Daryl Mitchell has exited the RR bio-bubble to join up with the New Zealand squad as they prepare for a Test series against England. Rajasthan also need to find a more balanced combination as their tactic of using six batters and five bowlers in the last game backfired.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News: Bangalore have settled on a steady playing combination and the return of both Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel from injuries should mean we see an unchanged Playing XI.
The Royals need to shake off the disappointment of their defeat in Qualifier 1 and be at the top of their game tonight as they face a pumped up Bangalore
RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up tonight. Stay tuned for the Final Playing XI with the Toss scheduled for 7 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.
Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy
Beautiful weather conditions for a game of cricket today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.