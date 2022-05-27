RR vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers from both sides to help you with your Fantasy Teams

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler managed to shake off a run of disappointing outings with a blazing knock in the last game and the tournament’s leading scorer will be keen to add to his incredible tally of 718 runs this season. Faf du Plessis meanwhile walked back on a ‘Golden Duck’ in the last game and will be keen to bounce back. The RCB captain is his team’s leading scorer with 443 runs this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable outing in the Eliminator after failing to contribute with the bat and the Australian all-rounder will be eager to make up for that disappointing display this time out. Ravichandran Ashwin could play a key role for RR and has made a habit of contributing with both bat and ball this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal finished wicket-less in the last game and will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the bowling charts after picking 26 wickets this season. Wanindu Hasaranga is hot on the heels of Chahal with 25 wickets and it could be a direct showdown between the two spinners to decide who finishes with the Purple Cap this season.