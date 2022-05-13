Punjab Kings (PBKS) face a do-or-die situation as they prepare to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 13.

RCB currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table while PBKS are down in eight position and need to win all of their remaining three games to stand a chance of qualifying.

Punjab can take heart from the fact that they got the better of RCB in a high-scoring contest when the two sides met earlier this season. Faf du Plessis smashed 88 off 57 balls in that game and was well supported by quick-scoring cameos from Virat Kohli (41 not-out off 29 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not-out off 14 balls) as RCB posted 205/2.

However, Mayank Agarwal (32), Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 29 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43 off 22 balls) all got off to flying starts before Odean Smith (25 not-out off 8 balls) came out all guns blazing to seal a 5-wicket win with an over to spare.

PBKS have blown hot and cold all season - evident by their failure to record back-to-back wins even once. Their latest outing was a disappointing 6-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals . Jonny Bairstow (56 off 40 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (38 not-out off 18 balls) helped Punjab post 189/5 after opting to bat.

The total barely troubled Rajasthan as Yashasvi Jaiswal (68 off 41 balls) took the game away with a quick start. What will worry PBKS more is that Kagiso Rabada (1/50) was the most expensive bowler on the night. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/29) put in another commanding display.

RCB meanwhile come into this game in good form after a commanding 67-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad . Virat Kohli was dismissed for his third ‘Golden Duck’ of the season but Skipper du Plessis (73 not-out off 50 balls) remained unbeaten as RCB posted 192/3.

Wanindu Hasaranga (5/18) then picked up his maiden IPL fifer as he tore through the SRH batting middle-order to help seal a seventh victory for RCB this season.

Kohli has been the only spot of bother for RCB but has looked in decent form off late and will be eager to bounce back from the last game with a big innings. Punjab meanwhile will need their bowlers to provide better support to Arshdeep to avoid the ignominy of being knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

RCB vs PBKS Team News:

RCB Team News: Bangalore have settled upon a well-balanced playing XI with Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror playing their roles well and we can expect an unchanged side for this game.

PBKS Team News: Punjab have no recent injuries and we could expect them to name an unchanged side as they did in the previous game.

RCB vs PBKS Pitch Report: The Brabourne Stadium has seen some high scoring encounters but is also the same venue where RCB were bowled out for just 68 runs by SRH. We can expect another high-scoring encounter though with both sides eager to get going right from the start. The last two games at the venue have been won by the side batting first.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, May 12, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs PBKS Top Fantasy Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shikhar Dhawan has been in impressive form this season and leads the batting charts for PBKS with 381 runs from 11 games. Faf du Plessis is another batter in good nick and is RCB’s leading scorer with 389 runs from 12 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell scored a quick 33 in the last game and followed it up with an impressive spell of 1/13. The Aussie can be expected to play a big role in this game too. Liam Livingstone has been impressive for Punjab this season and has notched up 315 runs while also contributing with 3 wickets.

Top Bowling Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga is fresh from picking up his maiden IPL five-wicket haul and is second in the race for the Purple Cap with 21 wickets this season. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada will be keen to bounce back after a poor performance and add to his tally of 18 wickets for Punjab.

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings (Predicted Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma.

RCB vs PBKS Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Benny Howell.