IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: Livingstone, Mayank stitch partnership after quick wickets

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 123/3 after 12 overs.

Shahbaz to bowl his third over.

Ball 1. SIX! Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Livingstone comes down the wicket and whacks the ball over long-off for a maximum.

Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Livingstone slices the ball to deep cover for two runs.

Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Livingstone drives the ball through extra-cover for one.

Ball 4. FOUR! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Mayank Agarwal works the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.

Ball 5. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Mayank flicks the ball behind square on the leg side for one.

Ball 6. Fullish delivery on off stump. Livingstone punches the ball to long-off for one.