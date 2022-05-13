IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: Livingstone, Mayank stitch partnership after quick wickets

Match 60 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Catch LIVE score and updates froM RCB vs PBKS here.
After 12 overs,Punjab Kings 123/3 ( Liam Livingstone 24 , Mayank Agarwal (C) 8)
After 9 overs,Punjab Kings 101/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 66 , Liam Livingstone 10)
After 8 overs,Punjab Kings 95/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 61 , Liam Livingstone 9)
After 7 overs,Punjab Kings 86/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 60 , Liam Livingstone 1)
After 6 overs,Punjab Kings 83/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 59 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0)
After 5 overs,Punjab Kings 60/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 37 , )
After 4 overs,Punjab Kings 50/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Shikhar Dhawan 15)
After 3 overs,Punjab Kings 43/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Shikhar Dhawan 8)
After 2 overs,Punjab Kings 30/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 27 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. Shikhar Dhawan has the strike.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Shikhar Dhawan nudges the ball into the covers and takes a quick single.
Ball 2. FOUR! DISMISSED! Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Jonny Bairstow stays back in the crease and pulls the ball hard and sends it racing down to deep square-leg for a boundary.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow looks to pull the ball but fails to connect and the ball hits high on the back pad. There is a stiffled appeal from Hazlewood.
Ball 4. SIX! BOOM! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow swings his bat hard and muscles the ball over deep mid-wicket for his second maximum.
Ball 4. WIDE! Good length delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 5. SIX MORE! WHAT A SHOT! Good length delivery on off stump. Bairstow smacks the ball hard and sends it flying over the deep square-leg boundary and sends it in the stands.
Ball 6. FOUR! Hazlewood bowls full on off stump. Bairstow looks to drive. The ball takes a thick outside edge and goes wide of the fielder at short third-man and down the ground for a boundary.
After 1 overs,Punjab Kings 8/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Glenn Maxwell has the new ball. He will be bowling the first over for RCB. On strike for Punjab Kings is Jonny Bairstow.
Ball 1. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow rocks back and guides the ball to backward point.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle stump. Jonny Bairstow walks down the pitch and flicks the ball to deep square-leg for a single.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan goes deep in the crease and gentlly taps the ball to point.
Ball 4. Slow fullish delivery on middle and leg stump. Dhawan drives the ball to mid-on and takes a single.
Ball 5. SIX! Fullish delivery on off stump. Jonny Bairstow goes inside-out and smacks the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Ball 6. Slow short delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow looks to cut but fails to connect.
Right then! The two umpires make their way to the middle. Faf du Plessis leads the RCB players on the ground. And the RCB players are followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow the two PBKS openers.
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh \
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Mayank Agarwal, PBKS captain: Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that's why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it's been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team (for longer periods).
Faf du Plessis, RCB captain We'll have a bowl. The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn't making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that's a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl.
Toss:
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 60 of TATA IPL 2022. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA IPL. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings.