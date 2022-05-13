IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: Shahbaz sends back Bairstow as Royal Challengers Bangalore strike back in middle overs

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 105/3 after 10 overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl his second over.

Ball 1. WICKET! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Bairstow charges down the wicket and swings his bat to play a big shot. The ball takes a leading edge and goes in the air. The man at backward point takes an east catch.

Bairstow c Siraj b Shahbaz Ahmed 66(29) [4s-4 6s-7]

Mayank Agarwal, right handed batter, walks to the crease.

Ball 2. Slow fullish delivery on middle and leg stump. Mayank drives the ball to long-on for a run.

Ball 3. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Livingstone pushes the ball to long-off for another run.

Ball 4. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Mayank looks to drive. The ball takes an inside edge and then raps on the pads.

Ball 5. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Mayank Agarwal drives the ball down to long-off for one.

Ball 6. Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Livingstone drives the ball past covers for a run.