Indian Premier
League 2022

  IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: Shahbaz sends back Bairstow as Royal Challengers Bangalore strike back in middle overs

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: Shahbaz sends back Bairstow as Royal Challengers Bangalore strike back in middle overs

By Prakhar Sachdeo
Match 60 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Catch LIVE score and updates froM RCB vs PBKS here.

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 105/3 after 10 overs.

    Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. WICKET! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Bairstow charges down the wicket and swings his bat to play a big shot. The ball takes a leading edge and goes in the air. The man at backward point takes an east catch. 
     
    Bairstow c Siraj b Shahbaz Ahmed 66(29) [4s-4 6s-7]
     
    Mayank Agarwal, right handed batter, walks to the crease. 
     
    Ball 2. Slow fullish delivery on middle and leg stump. Mayank drives the ball to long-on for a run. 
     
    Ball 3. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Livingstone pushes the ball to long-off for another run. 
     
    Ball 4. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Mayank looks to drive. The ball takes an inside edge and then raps on the pads. 
     
    Ball 5. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Mayank Agarwal drives the ball down to long-off for one. 
     
    Ball 6. Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Livingstone drives the ball past covers for a run. 
     
     

  • After 9 overs,Punjab Kings 101/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 66 , Liam Livingstone 10)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 101/2 after 9 overs.

    Hasaranga to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Livingstone pushes the ball to mid-off. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Livingstone works the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket. 
     
    Ball 3. Slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Livingstone drives the ball to long-on for one. 
     
    Ball 4. Slow good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow comes down the wicket and looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball raps on the pads. 
     
    Ball 5. FOUR! Slow good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow comes down the wicket to play a big shot but gets beaten and the ball takes an inside edge and runs down to fine-leg for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 6. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Bairstow works the ball to mid-wicket for a single. 
     

  • After 8 overs,Punjab Kings 95/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 61 , Liam Livingstone 9)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 95/2 after 8 overs.

    Shahbaz Ahmed comes into the attack. 
     
    Ball 1. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Liam Livingstone pushes the ball through the covers for a single. 
     
    Ball 2. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Bairstow works the ball for another run. 
     
    Ball 3. Slow fullish delivery wide of off stump. Livingstone comes down the track for a big shot but fails to connect. 
     
    Ball 4. FOUR! Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Livingstone punches the ball down to long-on for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Livingstone works the ball to mid-wicket for a single. 
     
    Ball 6. Slow short delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Bairstow. 

  • After 7 overs,Punjab Kings 86/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 60 , Liam Livingstone 1)

     

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 86/2 after 7 overs.

    Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack. 
     
    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Rajapaksa taps the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rajapaksa works the ball to mid-wicket for a single. 
     
    Ball 3. Slow fullish delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow drives the ball down to long-on for one. 
     
    Ball 4. WICKET! GONE! Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Rajapaksa looks to drive. The ball takes the leading edge of the bat and lobs in the air. Harshal Patel at backward point takes an easy catch. 
     
    Rajapaksa c Harshal Patel b Hasaranga 1(3)
     
    Liam Livingstone, right handed batter, walks to the crease. 
     
    Ball 5. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Livingstone drives the ball to extra-cover. 
     
    Ball 6. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Livingstone punches the ball to long-on for one. 
     
     

  • After 6 overs,Punjab Kings 83/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 59 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 83/1 after 6 overs.

    Mohammed Siraj to bowl his second over. Bairstow has the strike. 
     
    Ball 1. Full inswinging yorker on middle and leg stump. The ball comes back in and hits the pads. There is a loud appeal by Siraj for LBW! The umpire is not interested in the appeal. Faf du Plessis takes the review. The review shows that there was an inside edge of the bat before the ball hit the pads. So Jonny Bairstow survives. The ball had gone down to third-man boundary too. So it will be four runs for Biarstow. 
     
    Ball 2. Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow hits the ball to mid-off. 
     
    Ball 3. SIX! Short delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow throws his arms at the ball and the ball comes from the meat of the bat and goes flying over long-on boundary for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 3. OH NO! A WAIST HIGH FULL TOSS FROM SIRAJ! Bairstow hits the ball behind square on the leg side but refuses to take a single. 
     
    FREE HIT! 
     
    Ball 4. Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. A swing and a miss from Bairstow. 
     
    Ball 5. SIX! AND FIFTY FOR BAIRSTOW! Siraj bowls full into the pads. Bairstow flicks the ball over deep backward square-leg boundary for a six and reach his fifty in style. 
     
    Ball 6. SIX! Short delivery on off stump. Bairstow pulls the ball hard and sends it flying over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

  • After 5 overs,Punjab Kings 60/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 37 , )

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 60/1 after 5 overs.

    Maxwell is back to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. SIX! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Shikhar Dhawan comes down the pitch and lifts the ball over long-on for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Dhawan drives the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan works the ball into the covers for a single. 
     
    Ball 4. Fuller delivery on off stump. Jonny Bairstow nudges the ball to deep mid-wicket for two runs. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Bairstow walks down the wicket and pushes the ball to long-on for a single. 
     
    Ball 6. OUT! BOWLED! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Shikhar Dhawan bends his back knee and looks to sweep the ball. Dhawan fails to connect and the ball crashes onto the off stump. 
     
    Dhawan b Maxwell 21(15) [4s-2 6s-1]
     
     

  • After 4 overs,Punjab Kings 50/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Shikhar Dhawan 15)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 50/0 after 4 overs.

    Hazlewood to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Good length delivery just wide of off stump. Dhawan drives the ball hard but the ball goes straight to the fielder at short extra-cover. 
     
    Ball 2. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Shikhar Dhawan whacks the ball to the man at short mid-wicket. 
     
    Ball 3. FOUR! Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 4. Slow short delivery on off stump. Dhawan rocks back on his back foot and pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 
     
    Ball 5. Short delivery wide of off stump. Shikhar Dhawan cuts the ball past backward point for a single. 
     
    Ball 6. Full fast delivery fired into the pads. Jonny Bairstow looks to flick the ball to the leg side but the ball swings back in and raps on the pads. 

  • After 3 overs,Punjab Kings 43/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Shikhar Dhawan 8)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 43/0 after 3 overs.

    Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. Dhawan has the strike. 
     
    Ball 1. FOUR! PUNISHED! Short delivery just wide of off stump. Dhawan cuts the ball and sends it racing through backward point for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery just wide of off stump. Dhawan runs the ball down to third-man and completes an easy single. 
     
    Ball 3. SIX! CARNAGE! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Jonny Bairstow pulls and the ball sails over the deep backward square-leg boundary for a huge six. 
     
    Ball 4. Good length delivery around off stump. Bairstow drives the ball to mid-on and charges down to the non-striker's end to complete a single. 
     
    Ball 5. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Dhawan drives the ball to third-man and settles for a run. 
     
    Ball 6. Full toss on off stump. Jonny Bairstow drives the ball back to Mohammed Siraj. 

  • After 2 overs,Punjab Kings 30/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 27 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 30/0 after 2 overs.

    Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. Shikhar Dhawan has the strike. 

    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Shikhar Dhawan nudges the ball into the covers and takes a quick single. 

    Ball 2.  FOUR! DISMISSED! Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Jonny Bairstow stays back in the crease and pulls the ball hard and sends it racing down to deep square-leg for a boundary. 

    Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow looks to pull the ball but fails to connect and the ball hits high on the back pad. There is a stiffled appeal from Hazlewood. 

    Ball 4. SIX! BOOM! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Bairstow swings his bat hard and muscles the ball over deep mid-wicket for his second maximum. 

    Ball 4. WIDE! Good length delivery fired down the leg side. 

    Ball 5. SIX MORE! WHAT A SHOT! Good length delivery on off stump. Bairstow smacks the ball hard and sends it flying over the deep square-leg boundary and sends it in the stands. 

    Ball 6. FOUR! Hazlewood bowls full on off stump. Bairstow looks to drive. The ball takes a thick outside edge and goes wide of the fielder at short third-man and down the ground for a boundary. 

     

  • After 1 overs,Punjab Kings 8/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)

  • IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS LIVE score: PBKS 8/0 after 1 over. 

    Glenn Maxwell has the new ball. He will be bowling the first over for RCB. On strike for Punjab Kings is Jonny Bairstow. 

    Ball 1. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow rocks back and guides the ball to backward point. 

    Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle stump. Jonny Bairstow walks down the pitch and flicks the ball to deep square-leg for a single. 

    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan goes deep in the crease and gentlly taps the ball to point. 

    Ball 4. Slow fullish delivery on middle and leg stump. Dhawan drives the ball to mid-on and takes a single. 

    Ball 5. SIX! Fullish delivery on off stump. Jonny Bairstow goes inside-out and smacks the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum. 

    Ball 6. Slow short delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow looks to cut but fails to connect. 

  • Right then! The two umpires make their way to the middle. Faf du Plessis leads the RCB players on the ground. And the RCB players are followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow the two PBKS openers. 

  • Teams:

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh \

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • Mayank Agarwal, PBKS captain: Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that's why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it's been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team (for longer periods).

    Faf du Plessis, RCB captain We'll have a bowl. The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn't making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that's a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl.

  • Toss

    Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

  • Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 60 of TATA IPL 2022. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. 

  • Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA IPL. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings. 

PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
 
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
First Published:  IST
