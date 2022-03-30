IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Match Updates: David Willey takes a blinder as Kolkata lose third early wicket

RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Follow the live score and updates from match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30.
Sunil Narine, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
Superb catch by David Willey as Kolkata lose their third wicket. Rana is rushed into the pull and sends the ball looping behind square. Willey charges back from short fine leg and puts in an excellent dive to grab the ball as it comes over his shoulder.
Nitish Rana c Willey b Akash Deep 10 (5)
FOUR! Low full toss from Akash Deep and Rana makes full use of the free-hit as he drives it past point.
SIX! Now Rana gets off the mark in style as he swipes across the line to send the ball flying over midwicket.
Nitish Rana, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB vs KKR Live Score: Both Kolkata openers back in the hut!
Once again Siraj responds really well after getting hit for a boundary on the 1st delivery. Shreyas glances the 1st ball down to fine leg for FOUR. Siraj then keeps the batters down to singles off the next two balls. DROPPED! Shreyas smacks it powerfully down the ground and Siraj gets his hands behind the ball but it was hit with power and the ball doesn’t stick. Shreyas drives the 5th ball for a run. CAUGHT! Rahane then gets lured into the pull but doesn’t time the shot as Shahbaz takes an easy catch at deep square leg. 7 runs and a wicket come from the over.
Kolkata Knight Riders 32/2 after 5 overs.
Rahane falls into the trap as Siraj bangs it short and the opener goes for the pull but doesn't get enough power, picking out the man at deep square leg.
Rahane c Shahbaz Ahmed b Siraj 9 (10)
FOUR! The KKR skipper looks in great touch as he glances the 1st ball past fine leg to find the boundary.
Mohammed Siraj [1.0-0-6-0] is back into the attack.
RCB vs KKR Live Score: Akash Deep gets the breakthrough!
Excellent start from Akash Deep as the extra bounce completely takes Venkatesh by surprise and the KKR opener scoops it back to the bowler who takes an easy catch. Shreyas Iyer meanwhile walks out to bat and immediately gets off the mark with FOUR. He then nudges the 3rd ball for a quick single. Rahane jabs the 4th ball over midwicket for 2 runs. He then waits in the crease and guides the last ball down to third man for FOUR. 11 runs and a wicket come from the over.
Kolkata Knight Riders 25/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Rahane showing his batting smarts now as he opens the face of the bat and guides the shorter delivery past the man at gully.
FOUR! The KKR skipper gets off the mark in style with a spectacular drive through cover.
Shreyas Iyer, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Instant impact from Akash Deep as he gets the ball to take off after hitting the surface and Venkatesh looks to nudge it to the leg-side but only sends it looping back towards the bowler who takes a good catch.
Venkatesh Iyer c and b Akash Deep 10 (14)
Akash Deep, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Bangalore build pressure
Another good over from Willey as RCB began to pile the pressure now. Rahane and Venkatesh aren’t finding the boundaries easy to come by as both Willey and Siraj have stuck to good disciplined lengths. Willey restricts the batters to just singles with only 4 runs coming from the over.
Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0 after 3 overs.
RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Siraj responds well
Siraj starts with a loose delivery outside off and Venkatesh slaps it powerfully through point for FOUR. The RCB pacer however corrects his length and responds brilliantly as he sends down 4 consecutive dot balls to Venkatesh. The KKR opener almost drags the 4th delivery back onto the stumps but gets lucky. Venkatesh finally carves the last ball through backward point for 2 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders 10/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Slot delivery outside off from Siraj and Venkatesh punishes him with a slap through backward point.
Mohammed Siraj, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Willey starts off with a tight first over.
Rahane gets off the mark immediately with a dab for a quick single on the 1st ball. Iyer whips the 3rd ball past short fine leg for 2 runs. He then helps the next ball behind square for a quick single. Willey ends well with two dot balls to Rahane.
Kolkata Knight Riders 4/0 after the first over.
David Willey has been handed the new ball to open the bowling for Bangalore.
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer walk out to open the batting for Kolkata. Rahane performed superbly in their opening game against CSK and will be eager to follow that up with another blockbuster performance.
The teams are making their way onto the field now as we approach the first over. Which team will make a better start under the lights at DY Patil tonight? Stay tuned as we keep bringing you all the live updates.
RCB vs KKR Pitch Report: Morne Morkel in his assessment of the surface at the DY Patil Stadium says, "The wicket looks a lot drier than the first game, not as much live grass on the surface. I still feel it's going to be a good wicket. The boundary size isn't that big, straight is pretty small. If Kolkata can get a good base upfront and Andre Russell can come in, he is definitely going to clear and hit some big sixes here. I'll definitely bowl first. It does get wet here, quite tricky to control."
RCB vs KKR Playing XIs: Here's how the two teams will line-up at the DY Patil Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain): I would have loved to bowl as well. Dew plays a massive role. The bowlers did an amazing job, made it easy for the batsmen. Now it's going to be a test for us to come in and bat and see to it that we get a good total. It's just a work of execution. Tim Southee is coming in for Mavi. That's the only change we are making. Tim carries a lot of experience, Mavi is a youngster and has done well for the franchise. It was a management decision, we sat together and decided that let's go with experience. I am (enjoying the captaincy), the management has been fantastic, they have been really supportive. I am really enjoying. We need to carry forward this momentum into the next games.
Faf du Plessis (RCB Captain): We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives, the first 3-4 overs were challenging, the way we batted through. From bowling perspective, you are expected not to get everything perfect. Same XI. Nice to start the tournament like that, hopefully I can do that again.