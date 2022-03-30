IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Match Updates: David Willey takes a blinder as Kolkata lose third early wicket

RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Willey starts off with a tight first over.

Rahane gets off the mark immediately with a dab for a quick single on the 1st ball. Iyer whips the 3rd ball past short fine leg for 2 runs. He then helps the next ball behind square for a quick single. Willey ends well with two dot balls to Rahane.

Kolkata Knight Riders 4/0 after the first over.