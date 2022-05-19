IPL 2022 RCB vs GT LIVE score: Royal Challengers Bangalore look for one final push for playoff spot against highflying Gujarat Titans

  • Home>
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Match 67 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Catch live score and updates from RCB vs GT match here.

  • Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 7 of their 13 league games this season. They currently sit at the fifth place on the IPL points table behind Delhi Capitals. DC have same number of points in the same number of games but are fourth due to their better net run rate. Delhi Capitals enjoy a healthy net run rate of +0.255 compared to Royal Challengers Banglaore net run rate of -0.323. 

    For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, firstly they have to ensure that they win tonight against Gujarat Titans and then hope that Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings lose their final league games. 

    If RCB lose tonight, then their chances of qualiflying for the playoffs will drop dramatically and it will be nearly impossible for the team to make it to the playoffs. 

  • Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans are flying high in their debut season and are at the top of the IPL 2022 points table after winning 10 of their 13 league games thus far. Their superb form during the league stages have ensured that they would finish the league stage at the top of the points table thereby ensuring themselves to play in the Qualifier-I of the IPL 2022 playoffs. 

  • Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA IPL 2022. Today is match 67 of IPL 2022 and it shall see Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. 

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
 
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
First Published:  IST
