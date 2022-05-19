IPL 2022 RCB vs GT LIVE score: Royal Challengers Bangalore look for one final push for playoff spot against highflying Gujarat Titans

Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 7 of their 13 league games this season. They currently sit at the fifth place on the IPL points table behind Delhi Capitals. DC have same number of points in the same number of games but are fourth due to their better net run rate. Delhi Capitals enjoy a healthy net run rate of +0.255 compared to Royal Challengers Banglaore net run rate of -0.323.

For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, firstly they have to ensure that they win tonight against Gujarat Titans and then hope that Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings lose their final league games.

If RCB lose tonight, then their chances of qualiflying for the playoffs will drop dramatically and it will be nearly impossible for the team to make it to the playoffs.