Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood put on a clinic of death-over bowling as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snatched victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, May 4.

The win fires RCB into the fourth and final playoff spot on the IPL 2022 points table while leaving CSK languishing second-from-bottom in ninth spot.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a steady start but it was Mahipal Lomror (42 off 27 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (26 not-out off 17 balls) who scored some quick runs to help them post 173/8 after being invited to bat.

Chennai saw their openers get off to a similarly good start before being pegged back by a sparkling spell from Glenn Maxwell (2/22) in the middle-overs.

With 65 needed off 36 balls, Wanindu Hasaranga got rid of the dangerman Devon Conway (56) in the 15th over to take the sting out of Chennai.

Player of the Match Harshal (3/35) and Hazlewood (1/19) then gave away just 42 runs off the final five overs while also grabbing four wickets to seal a much-needed 13-run victory as CSK could only manage 160/8 in reply.

Chennai’s chase got off to a bright start with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway firing them to 51/0 in the powerplay. However, the pair were split in the 7th over as Ruturaj (28) pulled a half-tracker from Shahbaz Ahmed straight to the man at long-on.

Maxwell then entered the attack and landed a quick double-blow as Robin Uthappa (1) sliced a short delivery to backward point in the 8th over and Ambati Rayudu (10) was castled with a beautiful slower delivery in the 10th over.

CSK were still in the chase as Conway brought up his fifty off 33 balls to make it back-to-back half-centuries. However, it was Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) who got rid of the dangerous looking Conway (56 off 37 balls) in the 15th over with the CSK opener finding the man at deep backward square leg with the sweep.

Harshal then sent back Ravindra Jadeja (3) in the 16th over. Moeen Ali (34 off 27 balls) hit 2 fours and 2 sixes to give CSK some hope but was Harshal’s second victim after being deceived by the slower ball in the 18th over.

CSK needed 39 runs off the final two overs when Hazlewood got MS Dhoni (2) caught at midwicket at the start of the penultimate over.

Harshal picked up his third of the night in the final over when he got Dwaine Pretorius caught at long-on to wrap up a Player of the Match performance.

Earlier at the Toss, Dhoni opted to bowl as Chennai made one change with Moeen Ali returning to the side in place of Mitchell Santner. RCB named an unchanged Playing XI.

Bangalore got off to a good start as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis fired them to their highest powerplay score this season with 57/0 after six overs. However, the pair were split when Moeen entered the attack with du Plessis (38 off 22 balls) pulling the 2nd ball to the man at midwicket.

Maxwell (3) was then Run Out in the 9th over after being pushed into a quick single by Kohli. The former RCB captain followed Maxwell to the dugout in the next over. Kohli (30) was done in by a classic off-spinner's dismissal as Moeen got the ball to spin through the gate and crash into the stumps.

Youngsters Rajat Patildar and Mahipal Lomror then shared a 44-run stand to help steady RCB. The partnership was broken when Dwaine Pretorius entered the attack and struck with his 1st delivery in the 16th over to get rid of Rajat (21).

Lomror (42) hit 3 fours and 2 sixes before Maheesh Theekshana got him caught out off the 1st ball in the 19th over. Theekshana then sent back Hasaranga on a ‘Golden Duck’ on the 2nd delivery before getting rid of Shahbaz Ahmed (1) off the final delivery to wrap up a triple-wicket over while giving away just 2 runs in the penultimate over.

Karthik remained unbeaten on 26 off 17 balls as he hit 2 sixes in the final over to help RCB post a challenging total of 173/8.