Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will target back-to-back victories for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, May 4.

RCB on the other hand will be hoping to end their current three-match losing streak and break into the playoff spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table with a victory over the current champions CSK.

Faf du Plessis ended up on the losing side when he faced his former team earlier this season. CSK recorded their first win of the campaign in that game with Shivam Dube (95 not-out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) firing the four-time champions to 216/4. Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) then announced himself on the IPL stage in style to help CSK get their first points on the table.

RCB enter this tie after losing three on the trot, with their most–recent failure being a six-wicket defeat to table-toppers Gujarat Titans . Virat Kohli finally found some form, albeit scoring at a very slow pace, as he posted 58 off 53 balls. Rajat Patildar chipped in with a brisk 52 off 32 balls and Glenn Maxwell scored a whirlwind 33 off just 18 balls to help RCB post 170/6 against GT.

Spinners, Shahbaz Ahmed (2/26) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) applied the squeeze in the middle-overs but the RCB attack failed to contain a rampant Rahul Tewatia (43 not-out off 25 balls) who along with David Miller (39 not-out off 24 balls) chased down the total with ease.

Mukesh Choudhary then picked up his maiden IPL four-wicket haul as he finished with 4/46 with Chennai restricting SRH to just 189/6.

Chennai need to win every game they play to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive and one wouldn’t bet against them with the experienced head of Dhoni once again making the main calls.

However, they’ll face a tough challenge from Bangalore with Kohli eager to make up for his poor form at the start of the season and a spot in the top-four up for grabs if RCB get the two points.

CSK vs RCB Team News:

CSK Team News: Chennai had a couple of changes in the last game with highest-scorer Shivam Dube (259 runs) left out and leading wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo (14 wickets) missing out with injury. Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh came in as replacements. While Conway was impressive, Chennai might have to figure out a way to include Bravo once he’s fit and it could be Santner making way.

RCB Team News: Bangalore made one change in the previous game with Mahipal Lomror replacing Suyash Prabhudessai. While Prabhudessai has impressed in his maiden season, Lomror offers a left-handed option and should be given another outing after a quick-scoring cameo in the last game.

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report: Chennai played their last game at the MCA Stadium, Pune itself and Ruturaj and Conway posted the highest opening-partnership of IPL 2022 with a 182-run stand. Four of the last five games have been won by the team batting first and the Captains might want to put a big score on the board to create pressure on the chasing side.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, May 4 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Virat Kohli scored a rather slow half-century in the previous game but that innings could be the confidence booster that the former RCB captain needed and we could see a charged up Kohli emerge in this game. Ruturaj Gaikwad meanwhile seems back to his best and was unlucky to miss out on a century by just one run in the last game at this venue.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell will need to step up to turn RCB fortunes around and the Australian all-rounder showed glimpses of his brilliance with the bat in the last game. He could be vital in this game against CSK’s faltering bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja will be another player to watch out for as the former CSK captain will want to justify giving up the captaincy with a big performance.

Top Bowling Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga has 15 wickets from 10 games this season and the Sri Lankan spinner will be key as RCB look to get their campaign back on track. For Chennai, Mukesh Choudhary might have to step up once again if Bravo misses out and the youngster is fresh from picking up his first four-wicket haul in the IPL.

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner/Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

RCB vs CSK Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.