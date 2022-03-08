IPL 2022: RCB to announce new captain on March 12, here are 3 frontrunners for skipper's post

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be announcing their captain for the upcoming IPL 2022 season on March 12.

The team is looking for a new captain as Virat Kohli , who had led the team for nine seasons, stepped down from the team's captaincy role at the end of last season.

Speculations are rife on who could lead the team in the new season. Several names emerged as the front runners for the skipper's role after the IPL 2022 mega auction, which was held on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru.

Here are three possible candidates who could take up captaincy at RCB:

1. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis (Image: www.iplt20.com)

The former South African skipper is the leading contender for the captain's role at RCB. Du Plessis has led South Africa in two WorldT20 campaigns. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad before he was released ahead of the auction. RCB roped in du Plessis for Rs 7 crore. He is an experienced campaigner having played 100 IPL games. His vast experience in the league and his understanding of captaincy from his South Africa days makes him a favourite for the role.

2. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell (Image: PTI)

RCB bought Australia's explosive batter Glenn Maxwell for a whooping Rs 14.25 crore ahead of the 2021 season. Last year, Maxwell top-scored for the team scoring 513 runs at an average of 42.75. Before joining RCB, Maxwell has had stints with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The right-hand batter leads the Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League. In February, Maxwell was announced as Melbourne Stars BBL Player of the Decade. Maxwell too can do a fine job as the skipper of RCB.

3. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (Image: AP Photos)

Dinesh Karthik was brought into the RCB fold after the franchisee shelled out Rs 5.50 crore in the 2022 IPL Mega auction. Prior to this, he was part of Kolkata Knight Riders since 2018. He had led KKR for two and a half seasons before relinquishing captaincy mid-way through the 2020 campaign. In IPL, the wicketkeeper batter has played for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Karthik is joint second with Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma on the list of the players with most IPL caps. Both have played 213 IPL games. Karthik's enormous IPL experience across five teams makes him an ideal candidate to lead RCB in the upcoming season.

RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title. Last year the team finished third on the points tally and lost the eliminator against KKR to bow out of the tournament. RCB has featured in three IPL finals but have never won the title. The new skipper will be expected to guide the Karnataka side to a title win.