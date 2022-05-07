Cross
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

PTI
The Royals chased down the required target of 190 in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls.

Rajasthan Royals comfortably beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Batting first, Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5.
Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total. For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.
In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls. Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs.
Brief Scores:
Punjab Kings: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 56, Jitesh Sharma 38 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/28). Rajasthan Royals: 190 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 68, Jos Buttler 30; Arshdeep Singh 2/29).
