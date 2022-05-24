IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier-I, GT vs RR LIVE: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face-off to book a place in final

GT vs RR Team News:

Gujarat Titans Team News: GT will be fretting over the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha who didn’t keep wickets against CSK due to a tight hamstring. However, Saha has been pivotal for the side in providing quick starts and GT will hope he’ll be back firing on all cylinders.

Rajasthan Royals Team News: Shimron Hetmyer had travelled to Guyana for the birth of his first child but returned to the squad in the last game. While Hetmyer could only manage 6 runs on his return, his inclusion definitely adds solidity to the RR middle-order.