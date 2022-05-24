IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier-I, GT vs RR LIVE: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face-off to book a place in final

Qualifier-I of IPL 2022playoffs will see Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Catch the live score and updates from GT vs RR Qualifier-I at Eden Gardens here.
GT vs RR Team News:
Gujarat Titans Team News: GT will be fretting over the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha who didn’t keep wickets against CSK due to a tight hamstring. However, Saha has been pivotal for the side in providing quick starts and GT will hope he’ll be back firing on all cylinders.
Rajasthan Royals Team News: Shimron Hetmyer had travelled to Guyana for the birth of his first child but returned to the squad in the last game. While Hetmyer could only manage 6 runs on his return, his inclusion definitely adds solidity to the RR middle-order.
Rajasthan come into this tie after a low-scoring thriller against Chennai Super Kings. Obed McCoy (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) helped restrict CSK to 150/6. Jaiswal (59) then provided a solid start while Ashwin (40 not-out off 23 balls) put on his finisher’s cap to help RR seal a top-two finish with a 5-wicket victory.
GT meanwhile come into this tie after a heavy 8-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hardik (62 not-out off 47 balls) scored his fourth half-century of the season to help GT post 168/5. However the bowler’s were put to the sword with only Rashid Khan (2/32) emerging with any credit as RCB cantered to an 8-wicket victory.
Meanwhile from the other camp, the hurt and disillusionment was palpable as a disgruntled India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Monday called the Motera Stadium his new "home ground", having played all his life at the iconic Eden Garden. It would not have been easy for the Gujarat Titans glovesman to return to the venue, where he made a dream Ranji debut with a hundred in 2007, but he won't play for the state after a run-in with the establishment. Saha is seeking an exit from Bengal domestic cricket after a CAB official questioned his commitment to the state's Ranji team.
IPL 2022's top run score and Rajasthan Royals' start opening batter Jos Buttler is "disappointed" with his form in the last few games but said he is taking a lot of confidence from the big knocks that he had played early in the tournament going into the IPL play-offs against Gujarat Titans. The English wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 629 runs at a strike rate of 147, including three hundreds and three fifties, this season but has slowed down in the business end of the tournament with single-digit scores -- 2, 2, 7 -- in his last three outings.
But for them to repeat their 2008-IPL winning show, the Royals would not just need an Ashwin but the top-order to fire. Their leading run-getter Buttler has slowed down in the business end of the season with single-digit scores -- 2, 2, 7 -- in his last three outings. The Englishman, who has slammed three centuries and three fifties this season, is yet to score a half-century in five innings and the Royals would desperately need him to be back among runs.
Their batting too has slumped with Samson and Hetmyer's loss of form and they would look to get into the act ahead of the big match. The fact that the loser of the Qualifier One will get a second shot at making the final will give both the teams some breathing space.
Three of Titan's four defeats and four of Royals' five losses have come while setting up a target as the toss would also be a key area of concern. The Sanju Samson-led outfit boast of both the Orange and Purple Cap holders this season -- Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.
They also have the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin whose versatility has come to the fore, especially in the second half of the season. Ashwin's batting has also made a huge difference. Batting at number 5 ahead of their regular batters Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag against Chennai Super Kings the other day, Ashwin smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 40 to script a five-wicket win that also sealed their top-two finish.
Saha, who has been making headlines since he was axed for Team India, will look to make a point as he along with Bengal teammate Shami play in front of their home crowd again. The fact that the playoffs will be played on fresh tracks would put the seamers in focus and Pandya may look to bring in Alzarri Joseph to go alongside Lockie Ferguson and Shami.
The Titans had defeated the same opponents by 37 runs in the league stage but the inaugural edition champions have a spin-heavy attack to go with rich experience and they might prove to a tricky customer. The Titans also have looked vulnerable as they suffered three defeats in last five matches, including an eight-wicket thrashing by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing, which would mean that the Pandya-led side has to step up.
Apart from firing at number 4, Pandya has used his resources well, be it the death bowling of wily Rashid Khan or making his batting exploits count to go alongside the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Every little thing has fallen in place. Their weak link was their top-order batting with highly-rated Shubman Gill failing to convert his starts but the addition of veteran Wriddhiman Saha has done wonders for the team.
The discarded India wicketkeeper-batter is batting with a newfound passion at the top of the order and has scored three half-centuries in nine matches to make up for Gill's lacklustre run. While the Afghan leg-spinner has been outstanding in the middle and death overs, India senior pacer Mohammed Shami has given them perfect starts, by being the highest wicket-taker (11 wickets) in the powerplay this season.
Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favourites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face-off in the Qualifier-I, on Tuesday. Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time ever, a fit-again Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season as he led from the front with both bat and ball to ensure a top finish for his team in the league stage.
Debutants Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the IPL points table at the end of the IPL 2022 league stage. The Hardik Pandya led side managed 10 wins from their 14 league games. A place behind Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 points table were Rajasthan Royals, the first ever IPL champions. Led by Sanju Samson the Royals won 9 of their 14 league games.
As the name of the match suggests, the winner of "Qualifier-I" will qualify directly to the IPL 2022 finals. But it won't be the end of the road for the lose in tonight's match. As the losing side will either face Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the "Eliminator" tommorow. The winner of the that game will face the lose of tonight's game in "Qualifier-II".
Hello and a warm welcome to IPL 2022 playoffs. Today we have the first match of IPL 2022 playoffs, the "Qualifier-I", and it shall see Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.