IPL 2022 Playoffs Eliminator, LSG vs RCB LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants win toss and opt to bowl first

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faceoff in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 playoffs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Catch the live score and updates from IPL 2022 Playoffs Eliminator, LSG vs RCB here.
KL Rahul, LSG captain: We will bowl first. Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in. We were not able to utilize Jason who was batting at no. 8. It is always good if the top three set up the game for your team. Hooda has playing well, and the other guys are looking forward to do well.
Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: It's a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end. Siraj is back in the team. Calmness in the dressing room is the most important. We have got some good players in the team, who thrive for this occasion. Looking forward to playing tonight. We celebrated the game (DC v MI) as a fan, we need to play some good cricket tonight.
Toss:
LSG skipper KL Rahul wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Update: Toss at 7.55 PM and the match to get undeway at 8.10 PM if there is no further delay.
Update: Some good news. There has not been any rain for some minutes now and the process of removing the covers has got underway.
Playing conditions in case the match is interrupted by bad weather.
The match has to get underway by 9.40 PM to not lose any overs.
The match will be reduced to a five-over per side affair if it begins after 11. 56 PM.
The match will be decided in a one-over shoot-out if the conditions do not improve by 12.50 AM.
If the one over shoot-out is still not possible, then the team that has finished higher on the IPL 2022 points table will be declared as the winner.
It started with a light drizzle but it has now become a proper shower. Most of the ground is now under cover. From the visuals it looks like the delay will stretch!
Here are the rules in case the IPL playoff matches are interrupted by poor weather.
The pitch and most of the square have gone under thick layers of covers.
Oh ho! The toss has been delayed due to inclement weather.
Pitch report:
This pitch might be a touch slow in the afternoon games, a bit two-paced, but in the evening the ball skids along and gets a little better to bat on. It's the same pitch that was used yesterday. Looks a perfect pitch for a matchup again, doesn't look like 40 overs were played here yesterday. The average score here since 2019 is 183 and the outfield is quick and pristine.
LSG vs RCB Team News:
Lucknow Super Giants Team News: Krunal Pandya sat out of LSG’s last game with a niggle but the all-rounder is set to return to the Playing XI for this match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News: Siddarth Kaul came in to replace Mohammed Siraj who was injured in the last game but returned poor figures of 0/43. Siraj should return to the side if he’s deemed fit.
The game between RCB and LSG will witness some of the top performers of IPL 2022.
LSG captain KL Rahul and his opening partners Quinton de Kock find their names in the list of the top-five run-scorers of IPL 2022. Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer of IPL 2022. He has scored 537 runs from 14 matches. A place behind Rahul on the top-five run-scorers list is de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper batter has hit 502 runs from 14 league games. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is also enjoying his time with the bat and he is seventh-highest run-scorer this season after accumulating 443 runs from 14 matches.
In bowling, RCB leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranag has picked the second most wickets in 2022 with 24 scalps to his name. LSG pacer Avesh Khan is enjoying another good season in the IPL and has picked 17 wickets.
LSG meanwhile were pushed right up to the final delivery in a thrilling run-fest against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. Quinton de Kock (140 not-out off 70 balls) and KL Rahul (68 not-out off 51 balls) put up the highest opening stand in the IPL as they fired LSG to 210/0 after opting to bat.
Mohsin Khan (3/20) then did the early damage before Rinku Singh (40 off 15 balls) threatened to take the game away in the final three overs. However, Marcus Stoinis (3/23) managed to keep his cool in the final over to seal a thrilling 2-run victory.
RCB will be even more encouraged by the return to form of Virat Kohli who played a key-role in their 8-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their last league outing which propelled them into fourth place.
Hazlewood (2/39) was once again among the wickets as RCB did well to restrict GT to 168/5. Kohli (73 off 54 balls) and du Plessis (44 off 38 balls) then shared a 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not-out off 18 balls) played a blinder to seal the win with 8 balls to spare.
LSG meanwhile missed out on a top-two spot after Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat them in their penultimate group game to take that spot, leaving Lucknow to thread the hard-route if they’re to make the IPL 2022 Finals.
Bangalore will fancy their chances against Lucknow after putting in a dominant performance when the two sides met earlier this season. Faf du Plessis (96 off 64 balls) led from the front as he helped RCB post 181/6 after being invited to bat.
Josh Hazlewood (4/25) was unplayable on the night as he caused LSG batters all sorts of problems. Krunal Pandya (42 off 28 balls) tried to put up a fight but Lucknow ultimate fell short by 18 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to make the most out of their second-life as they prepare to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25.
RCB have Mumbai Indians (MI) to thank for their playoff spot after the bottom team on the IPL 2022 Points Table beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final outing which meant DC, despite having a healthier Net Run Rate, were left on 14 points, two lesser than RCB’s tally of 16 points.
Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs after the KL Rahul led side finished third on the IPL points table. The new comers won 9 of their 14 league games and ended their IPL 2022 league campaign with 18 points. LSG's rivals for the night, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished the league stage with 16 points and at the fourth place on the IPL points table.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the IPL 2022 playoffs. After last night's Qualifier-1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in which Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to move into the IPL 2022 final, tonight we have the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Eliminator will see Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata's Eden Garden Stadium.