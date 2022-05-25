IPL 2022 Playoffs Eliminator, LSG vs RCB LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants win toss and opt to bowl first

KL Rahul, LSG captain: We will bowl first. Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in. We were not able to utilize Jason who was batting at no. 8. It is always good if the top three set up the game for your team. Hooda has playing well, and the other guys are looking forward to do well.

Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: It's a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end. Siraj is back in the team. Calmness in the dressing room is the most important. We have got some good players in the team, who thrive for this occasion. Looking forward to playing tonight. We celebrated the game (DC v MI) as a fan, we need to play some good cricket tonight.