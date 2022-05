Playing conditions in case the match is interrupted by bad weather.

The match has to get underway by 9.40 PM to not lose any overs.

The match will be reduced to a five-over per side affair if it begins after 11. 56 PM.

The match will be decided in a one-over shoot-out if the conditions do not improve by 12.50 AM.

If the one over shoot-out is still not possible, then the team that has finished higher on the IPL 2022 points table will be declared as the winner.