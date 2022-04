IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH LIVE score: After 6 overs,Punjab Kings 48/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 12 , Liam Livingstone 14)

Marco Jansen continues.

Ball 1. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Bairstow flicks the ball down to fine-leg for a single.

Ball 2. FOUR! Fuller delivery on off stump. Liam Livingstone moves to the off side and flicks the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.

Ball 3. Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Liam Livingstone looks to scoop the ball again but fails to connect this time around.

Ball 4. FOUR MORE! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Liam Livingstone cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. Another fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Prabsimran swings his arms and smashes the ball down to deep mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over.

Ball 5. SIX!! Fuller deivery on off stump. Livingstone shuffles to the off side and paddle scoops the ball over fine-leg for a maximum.

Ball 6. Short delivery on leg stump. Livingstone leaves the ball for the keeper.