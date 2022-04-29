IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Report: Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya shine as Lucknow’s put in excellent bowling display to overcome Punjab

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) put in a dominant display with the ball to seal a 20-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday, April 29. The win fires LSG up to third spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while leaving PBKS languishing in seventh spot.

Quinton de Kock (46) and Deepak Hooda (34) provided LSG with a solid start before the lower-order added valuable runs to help Lucknow post a competitive total of 153/8 despite an inspired display from Kagiso Rabada (4/38).

PBKS were then pegged back by a superb bowling display as Mohsin Khan (3/24), Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Player of the Match Krunal Pandya (2/11) all contributed with wickets at regular intervals to make it six wins from nine games for the IPL newcomers.

Punjab’s run-chase started slowly with just 6 runs from the first two overs before captain Mayank Agarwal decided to get going as he smacked a six and four against Mohsin Khan in the 3rd over before pulling Jason Holder for four in the next over.

Mayank even got lucky as a thick outside edge against Dushmantha Chameera in the 5th over flew over third man for six. However, his luck soon ran out as Mayank (25 off 17 balls) smashed the 4th ball to mid-off where KL Rahul took a superb diving catch.

Jonny Bairstow walked out to bat at no. 3 and took up the power-hitting role that Mayank vacated as he immediately got going with a couple of boundaries to help PBKS post 46/1 at the end of the powerplay.

However, Ravi Bishnoi entered the attack after the powerplay and immediately made an impact as he castled Shikhar Dhawan (5 off 15 balls) who struggled to get going. Krunal Pandya then made it two in two overs as he drew a thick leading edge from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9) in the 8th over with PBKS falling to 53/3.

The two Englishmen, Bairstow and Liam Livingstone then shared a 30-run partnership to steady Punjab’s nerves. Livingstone even took the attack to Bishnoi as he smashed him for back-to-back sixes and a four to take 18 runs from the 11th over and reduce the equation to just 69 needed from 54 balls.

However, Mohsin Khan, who started the innings with a maiden in the 1st over then returned to the attack in the 13th over and sparked the comeback for LSG. Livingstone (18) went for the scoop on the 1st delivery from Mohsin but could only get an edge back to the keeper.

Krunal then returned for his final over and signed off with a wicket-maiden to again make it two wickets from two overs and swing the momentum in LSG’s favour. Krunal trapped Jitesh Sharma (2) LBW to finish with outstanding figures of 4-1-11-2.

Punjab still looked in control with Bairstow in good touch but Chameera returned in the 16th over to get the important breakthrough. Bairstow (32 off 28 balls) threw his bat at a short wide delivery but was outdone by the pace from Chameera as he only managed to edge it high towards third man.

Mohsin then wrapped up a memorable night as he got rid of both Rabada (2) and Rahul Chahar (4) in the 18th over with Punjab only managing to post 133/8 in reply.

Earlier in the game, Mayank won the Toss and opted to bowl as Punjab named an unchanged team. Lucknow made one change as they welcomes back Avesh Khan with Manish Pandey sitting out.

Kagiso Rabada entered the attack in the 3rd over and struck immediately as he drew a thick edge from Rahul (6) which carried comfortably for the keeper. However, Quinton de Kock who came into this match after a couple of quiet outings then took charge as he smacked Rabada for back-to-back sixes in his next over.

Together, de Kock and Hooda shared an 85-run partnership off 59 balls to steady Lucknow. However, with de Kock just four runs away from a half-century the South African walked off in the 13th over despite being given not out.

de Kock (46 off 37 balls) looked to cut a slower ball from Sandeep Sharma but only got a faint edge which travelled back to the keeper. That sparked a middle-order batting collapse from Lucknow as Hooda (34 off 28 balls) was Run Out in the next over.

Hooda was slow to come back for the second and Bairstow hit the stumps with an excellent throw from deep square leg. Rabada then returned to the attack and got rid of both Krunal (7) and Ayush Badoni (4) in the 15th over with both batters guilty of some poor choice of shots as they looked to accelerate.

Rahul Chahar then opened his account as he took a smart return catch to get rid of Marcus Stoinis (1) in the 16th over with LSG falling from 98/2 to 111/6 in double-quick time. Chahar wasn’t done yet as he grabbed a second with Jason Holder (11) walking back in the 18th.

Dushmantha Chameera (17 off 10 balls) hit Rabada for back-to-back sixes at the start of the penultimate over but the Proteas speedster outfoxed Chameera with a cross-seamed delivery on the 3rd ball.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan batting for the first time this season, remained unbeaten with 13 off 6 balls as he finished with a four against Arshdeep Singh to help LSG post 153/8.