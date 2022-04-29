Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are both coming off the back of victories in their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 outings and will be keen to maintain that momentum when the two sides clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Friday, April 29.

Debutants LSG have enjoyed a fine start to the season with five wins from eight games which sees them currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table , while PBKS are not far behind with four wins from eight.

PBKS come into this tie on the back of a thrilling final-over victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) . Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 88 off just 59 balls while Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed 42 on his return to the side to help PBKS post 187/4.

Arshdeep Singh (1/23) and Kagiso Rabada (2/23) then put on a superb display of death bowling before Rishi Dhawan (2/39), playing his first game this season, defended 17 runs in the final over, while also getting the prized scalp of MS Dhoni to seal victory.

LSG meanwhile cantered to a comfortable victory to pile further misery on five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Captain KL Rahul scored his second century of the season, against the same opposition, as he posted an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls to fire LSG to 168/6.

Krunal Pandya (3/19) then shone with the ball, as his former franchise MI crashed to their eight consecutive defeat, falling short by 36 runs. Lucknow have looked a dangerous unit with match-winners in every department.

Rahul and Quinton de Kock form a stellar opening pair while the middle-order is filled with hard-hitters such as Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda. The number of all-rounders also provides great balance to the side with Krunal, Stoinis, Jason Holder and even Ayush Badoni offering the captain a plethora of options.

Punjab also have loads of firepower in their team but are yet to see the best of Jonny Bairstow. However, the reintroduction of Rajapaksa paid dividends and once captain Mayank Agarwal and Bairstow start finding consistency, they’ll be a difficult side to contain.

PBKS vs LSG Team News:

PBKS Team News: Punjab made three changes in the last game to bring in Rajapaksa, Sandeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan. While Sandeep was expensive the changes helped provide some balance to the team and they won’t be likely to tinker with a winning combination.

LSG Team News: Lucknow’s leading wicket taker Avesh Khan missed the previous game with a niggle. His replacement, Mohsin Khan (1/27) did quite well, however Avesh will be expected to be back in the Playing XI once fit.

PBKS vs LSG Pitch Report: The track at the MCA Stadium, Pune has seen some high-scoring encounters this season. However, the last game was a different story with Rajasthan posting 144/8 before bowling out Bangalore for just 115. The pacers found good movement with the new ball as evidenced by Kuldeep Sen (4/20) who grabbed a four-wicket haul. Batters have found it difficult to get used to the wicket and will need to bid their time at the crease.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, April 29 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this season and has 368 runs from 8 games. He’s fresh from scoring his second century this season and will be keen to score big against his former team. Shikhar Dhawan is another batter who looks in good form and is Punjab’s leading scorer with 302 runs.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone has 245 runs coming at a strike-rate of 187.02. The Englishman has made a habit of scoring quick runs with some blazing cameos and also has two wickets this season. Krunal Pandya is slowly finding good form with the bat and also has 7 wickets to his name this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Kagiso Rabada seems to have fully settled into his new franchise and we can expect him to start deciding games now with the ball. The speedster has 9 wickets from 7 games but looks better with each game. Dushmantha Chameera may have only 5 wickets this season but has been bowling superbly and gave away just 14 runs from his four overs in the last game.

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan.

PBKS vs LSG Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.