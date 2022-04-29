IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG LIVE score: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl

Match 42 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Catch LIVE scores and updates from PBKS vs LSG here.
Mayank Agarwal, PBKS captain: We are going to bowl first. We'd like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge.
Toss:
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Pitch Report:
The uniqueness of this pitch for me is about the lengths. Not so much fuller, it's about bowling length and it's about bowling bouncers and getting people out with the short ones. You can see why the players want to bowl short, because of this beautiful, even covering of grass. Guys with pace and energy love it here. 29 wickets to the short ones and 20 off length, suggests enough little bit of extra bounce here in Pune.
What to expect from tonight's PBKS vs LSG match! Read the preview below.
How does the IPL 2022 Points Table look like after last night's clash between DC and RR? Who are the top-five run-scorers in IPL 2022? Which five bowlers have picked the most wickets in TATA IPL 2022? Check the below piece to know more!
Meanwhile, LSG's opponents for the night Punjab Kings sit seventh on the IPL 2022 points table. They have won four of the eight games they have played in TATA IPL 2022. Before this encounter, PBKS won their match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. For Punjab Kings to stay alive in the race for a play-off spot, winning tonight's match against LSG is very crucial.
KL Rahul's batting performance in IPL 2022 has impressed former cricketer and now commentator Sunil Gavaskar. The former batting legend is thrilled by Rahul's batting. Read the piece below to know more on what Gavaskar said of the LSG captain.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fourth on the IPL 2022 points table. The team has won five of the eight matches they have played so far in the season. They come into this match on the back of a comprehensive 36-run win over Mumbai Indians. The match saw, LSG captain KL Rahul score his second hundred of the season.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA IPL 2022. Tonight we have match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.