IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG LIVE score: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl

Pitch Report:

The uniqueness of this pitch for me is about the lengths. Not so much fuller, it's about bowling length and it's about bowling bouncers and getting people out with the short ones. You can see why the players want to bowl short, because of this beautiful, even covering of grass. Guys with pace and energy love it here. 29 wickets to the short ones and 20 off length, suggests enough little bit of extra bounce here in Pune.