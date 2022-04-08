IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT LIVE score: Can Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten against upbeat Punjab Kings?

Match 16 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS are fifth on the IPL points table with four points from three matches. GT are fourth with four points from two games. Catch live score and updates from PBKS vs GT here.
Gurajat Titans captain Hardik Pandya would look to unleash New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson against Punjab Kings batter. To counter Ferguson, the Kings' skipper Mayank Agarwal would be relying on the all-round abilities of Englishman Liam Livingstone.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has called young batter Shubman Gill "one of the finest talents in world cricket", someone who is tailor-made for the game's T20 format because of his wide range of strokes.
Punjab Kings under their new captain Mayank Agarwal are looking upbeat after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous IPL fixture. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their season opener but tasted defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their second IPL 2022 game. With four points from three matches, PBKS sit a place behind GT at fifth on the IPL 2022 points tally.
Newcomers Gujarat Titans led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya are unbeaten in IPL 2022 thus far having registered wins over fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. With four points they are currently fourth on the points tally.
Good evening and a warm welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Indian Premier League. Tonight Gujarat Titans are set to take on Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.