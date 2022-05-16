Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in a high-stakes encounter as the two franchises fight to stay alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday, May 16.

DC are currently in fifth spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with PBKS down in seventh position. However, both teams are locked on 12 points from 12 games and need to win both of their remaining two matches to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently the side who hold the fourth and final playoff spot with 14 points but have just one game to play. They also have a negative Net Run Rate which means that if any of DC or PBKS can match RCB’s points tally they’ll leapfrog them on the table to seal a playoff berth.

When the two sides met earlier this season, it was DC who emerged victorious in a rather one-sided contest . The DC spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav (2/24), Lalit Yadav (2/11) and Axar Patel (2/10) bowled beautifully as PBKS collapsed with just 115 runs on the board.

Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20 balls) and David Warner (60 not-out off 30 balls) then got off to a quick start as Delhi chased down the total with 9 wickets and 57 balls to spare.

Delhi come into this game in good form after an impressive 8-wicket victory over high-flying Rajasthan Royals . Mitchell Marsh (2/25) made an impact in both departments as alongside Chetan Sakariya (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/39) he helped limit RR to 160/6.

Marsh (89 off 62 balls) then shared an impressive 144-run partnership with David Warner (52 not-out off 41 balls) as DC chased down the total with ease to seal the win with 11 balls to spare.

Punjab also seem to have hit good form after an impressive 54-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) helped fire PBKS to a massive total of 209/9.

Kagiso Rabada (3/21) then bowled an electric spell as they restricted RCB to just 155/9 to ensure the race for fourth spot goes down to the wire.

PBKS vs DC Team News:

DC Team News: Prithvi Shaw has been missing in the last few games as he was hospitalized for Typhoid. The DC opener has since been discharged but it might be too soon for him to return to the Playing XI.

PBKS Team News: Punjab made one change in the last game with Harpreet Brar coming to replace Sandeep Sharma who has been expensive. Brar performed decently well and should retain his spot.

PBKS vs DC Pitch Report: Delhi have the advantage as they played their last game at the DY Patil Stadium in which they comfortably chased down 160 against Rajasthan. Three of the last five matches have been won by the chasing side and with dew expected to play a role the captains might prefer to bowl first.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, May 16, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs DC Top Fantasy Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Jonny Bairstow has scores of 66 and 56 in the last two games and looks back in his element after being promoted to open the innings. David Warner meanwhile is fresh from scoring his fifth half-century of the season and is DC’s leading scorer with 427 runs from 10 matches.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Mitchell Marsh looks back to his best and will be a value addition to any Fantasy Team. The Aussie all-rounder is capable of deciding games single-handedly when on song. Liam Livingstone is another all-rounder in good form and has 385 runs to go along with his 3 wickets this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Kagiso Rabada is DC’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps from 11 games and looks better with every game. Kuldeep Yadav has just gone off the boil in the last few games and will be eager to bounce back and add to his tally of 18 wickets this season.

PBKS vs DC, Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje.

PBKS vs DC Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Benny Howell.