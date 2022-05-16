IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC LIVE score: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals face off in a battle for survival

PBKS vs DC Team News:

DC Team News: Prithvi Shaw has been missing in the last few games as he was hospitalized for Typhoid. The DC opener has since been discharged but it might be too soon for him to return to the Playing XI.

PBKS Team News: Punjab made one change in the last game with Harpreet Brar coming to replace Sandeep Sharma who has been expensive. Brar performed decently well and should retain his spot.