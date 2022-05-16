IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC LIVE score: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals face off in a battle for survival

Match 64 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium. Catch live score and updates from PBKS vs DC here.
Check the top-five batters of IPL 2022 below!
Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is fifth on the list of the top-five leading run scores of IPL 2022. He is giving Delhi Capitals opener David Warner a good chase who sits third on that list. Can Dhawan come up with a special batting performance against his former side and pip Warner or will Warner smash the Punjab Kings bowlers the way he did the last time around?
PBKS vs DC Team News:
DC Team News: Prithvi Shaw has been missing in the last few games as he was hospitalized for Typhoid. The DC opener has since been discharged but it might be too soon for him to return to the Playing XI.
PBKS Team News: Punjab made one change in the last game with Harpreet Brar coming to replace Sandeep Sharma who has been expensive. Brar performed decently well and should retain his spot.
Both teams head into tonight's game on the back of wins in their previous fixtures. While PBKS defeated RCB by 54 runs, DC were successful against RR by 8 wickets.
Players to watch out for
DC players to watch out for
David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS players to watch out for
Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar
PBKS vs DC last five matches:
DC beat PBKS by 9 wickets
DC beat PBKS by 7 wickets
DC beat PBKS by 6 wickets
PBKS beat DC by 5 wickets
Match Tied (DC won the Super Over)
Delhi have been on a streak of a three successive wins over Punjab. Will Delhi Capitals extend their streak or will Punjab Kings halt the Capitals' run?
Read the complete story of that match between DC and PBKS below.
Tonight's match between DC and PBKS is the second match between the two sides.
When PBKS and DC locked horns earlier in the season, DC defeated PBKS by 9 wickets in a low scoring match. In that match batting first, Punjab Kings were bowled out on just 115 thanks to all-round bowling performance from the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
In the chase Delhi Capitals' openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw hit a 83-run partnership to guide their side in the chase. Warner remained not-out on 60 as DC reached home in just 10.3 overs with 9 wickets to spare.
PBKS vs DC Head to Head
Matches played: 29
Punjab Kings wins: 14
Delhi Capitals wins: 15
The PBKS vs DC rivalry has been a closely contested one. DC holds a slight edge over PBKS. Will the Rishabh Pant led side continue their dominance over Mayank Agarwal's PBKS or will PBKS make DC taste defeat to level the head to head numbers.
Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have won six of the 12 league games they have played so far. But DC are placed fifth on the IPL points table while PBKS are seventh due to the difference in their Net Run Rate. DC have a superior net run rate of +0.210 compared to PBKS net run rate of +0.023. DC and PBKS will be aiming to win their remaining two games which would help the two teams to secure a playoff berth.
Today's game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is crucial for both teams as they look to finish with top-four of the IPL points table and seal a playoff berth.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of TATA IPL 2022. This is match 64 of IPL 2022 and it shall see Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.