IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Report: Rayudu’s blistering knock goes in vain as Dhawan fires Punjab to thrilling victory over Chennai

Ambati Rayudu scored a blistering knock before handing over to MS Dhoni who threatened to repeat his final over heroics from the last game but this time the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers showed grit seal a 11-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, April 25.

Earlier in the game, Shikhar Dhawan (88 off 59 balls), became only the second player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to go past 6000 runs, as he put in a Player of the Match performance to fire PBKS to 187/4 after being put in to bat.

Rayudu (78 off 39 balls) then gave CSK hope of an unlikely win with a whirlwind knock before handing over the baton to Dhoni with 35 needed from the final 12 balls. Arshdeep Singh (1/23) however gave away just 8 runs in an excellent penultimate over to leave CSK needing 27 off the final over.

Dhoni then pulled Rishi Dhawan (2/39) for a six off the first ball of the final over to put the pacer, who was playing his first game this season, under serious pressure. Rishi however responded by getting rid of Dhoni (12) on the 3rd delivery to seal the vital two points.

The win fires PBKS up to sixth spot on the IPL 2022 points table while leaving CSK second-from-bottom with just two wins this season.

CSK’s run-chase started off with Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing Rabada for back-to-back fours in the first over. However, Sandeep Sharma stormed in and got rid of Robin Uthappa (1) while giving away just 1 run in the 2nd over to silence the sea of yellow fans at the Wankhede.

Arshdeep Singh then entered the attack to bowl the 6th over and castled Mitchell Santner (9) who failed to really get going after walking out at no. 3. Rishi Dhawan then flattened the stumps of Shivam Dube (8) in the very next over to leave CSK reeling at 40/3 after 7 overs.

However, Rayudu walked out and immediately got going as he spanked Rahul Chahar for four before grabbing a four and six against Rishi in the 9th over. The CSK veteran also welcomed Liam Livingstone with a four and six off consecutive deliveries when the Englishman entered the attack in the 11th over.

Rayudu and Gaikwad together added 49 runs for the fourth wicket before Rabada was brought in to separate the pair. The South African speedster got Gaikwad (30 off 27 balls) caught at mid-off while giving away just 6 runs in the 13th over to leave CSK needing 98 runs from 42 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja then walked out and provided great support to Rayudu as together they added 64 runs off just 32 balls. Rayudu brought up his fifty off 28 balls with a massive six against Rahul Chahar and then celebrated by smashing Sandeep for a hat-trick of sixes and a four to take 23 runs off the 16th over and reduce the equation to 47 needed from 24 balls.

However, Arshdeep came in to bowl the 17th over and did superbly, giving away just 6 runs and piled the pressure back onto CSK. The pressure showed as Rabada (2/23) was handed the 18th over and he delivered with a pinpoint yorker to get rid of a visibly fatigued Rayudu (78 off 39 balls) while only conceding 6 runs to leave CSK with too much to do in the final two overs.

Earlier at the Toss, Jadeja opted to bowl despite the last three matches at Wankhede being won by the team batting first. Chennai named an unchanged team while Punjab made three changes. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma and Rishi Dhawan replaced Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora in the playing XI.

Shikhar Dhawan passed a personal landmark in the second over when he became only the second player, after Virat Kohli, to go past 6000 runs in the IPL. Punjab meanwhile got off to a sedate start as they scored just 29/0 in the first five overs. Mayank Agarwal (18) then looked to capitalise on the final over of the powerplay but picked out the fielder when looking to cut Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajapaksha was dropped twice while still batting on single figures as Gaikwad couldn’t hold on after diving in from deep square in the 7th over and Santner saw the ball bounce off his hands for a six in the 9th over.

Dhawan brought up his second fifty of the season, from 37 balls in the 14th over, while Rajapaksha made full use of those dropped catches by taking the attack to the Chennai bowlers. Together the duo added 110 runs off just 71 balls as CSK failed to break the partnership.

It was Dwayne Bravo who finally got the breakthrough with a slower wide yorker in the 18th over as Rajapaksha (42 off 32 balls) picked out the man at extra cover. The dismissal only helped PBKS pick up the pace as Liam Livingstone walked out and smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes against Dwaine Pretorius to take 22 runs off the penultimate over.

Bravo (2/42) returned to bowl the final over and got Livingstone (19 off 7 balls) caught out on the 1st ball courtesy another slower offcutter. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 88 off 59 balls while Bairstow (6) was run out when trying to grab an extra run off the final delivery as Punjab posted 187/4.