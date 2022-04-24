IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Preview: Punjab Kings look to bounce back from embarrassing defeat against inspired Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked up only their second victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with MS Dhoni turning back the clock in their last outing and the current champions will look to build on that impressive victory when they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 25.

These two sides faced each other under different circumstances earlier in the season when PBKS sealed a massive 56-run victory to condemn CSK to three back-to-back defeats. Punjab posted 180/8 as Liam Livingstone put in a Player of the Match performance scoring 60 off just 32 balls. Livingstone then finished with 2/25 and Rahul Chahar picked up 3/25 as Chennai were bowled out for 126 with Shivam Dube putting in the only innings of note, scoring 57 off 30 balls.

PBKS however lost three of their four matches since beating CSK and find themselves in 8th spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table , just above CSK who are in the penultimate spot.

CSK come into this game after a morale-boosting last-ball victory against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) . Pacer Mukesh Choudhary put his early season troubles behind him as he grabbed 3/19 to get rid of MI’s top-three batters and restrict them to just 155/7.

Veterans Robin Uthappa (30) and Ambati Rayudu (40) then provided a solid base before MS Dhoni turned back the clock and hit two fours and a six in the final over, sealing victory with a boundary off the final ball.

Chennai seem to have finally found some balance in their bowling attack and look to have turned a corner but they’ll face a stern test against a Punjab team who are known for their aggressive approach right from the start.

PBKS meanwhile come into this game after an embarrassing 9-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) . The DC spinners bamboozled Punjab with just four players posting double figures and rookie Jitesh Sharma getting the highest score of 32 as Punjab were bowled out for 115.

The PBKS bowlers barely troubled Delhi as the Capitals cantered to victory with 57 balls to spare. Punjab will definitely want to make some changes with Jonny Bairstow struggling to get going. Shahrukh Khan is another player yet to make an impact and could find his spot under scrutiny if he doesn’t fire soon.

PBKS vs CSK Team News:

PBKS Team News: Bairstow has just 41 runs from 4 games since joining up with the team. Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 83 from 3 games before making way for the Englishman and PBKS might reconsider that choice with the Sri Lankan also providing a part time bowling option. Punjab might also consider bringing back Odean Smith who can contribute with both bat and ball.

CSK Team News: Chennai seem to have settled upon an efficient Playing XI now that Choudhary has started pulling his weight and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana picking up 7 wickets in his last 3 games. We could expect an unchanged team from the current champions.

PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report: The track at Wankhede Stadium has assisted the batters but the ball also seems to hold onto the pitch a little and it takes some getting used to for the new batters. KL Rahul scored a century in the last game but the other LSG batters failed to get going. The game before that though saw Rajasthan and Delhi both go past 200 as RR posted the highest total of the season with 222/2 courtesy another Jos Buttler century.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, April 25 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shivam Dube has blown hot and cold this season but is CSK’s highest scorer with 239 runs from 7 games and is a joy to watch when in full flow. Shikhar Dhawan has single-digit scores in the last two games and will be looking to bounce back after an impressive start this season which has seen him accumulate 214 runs.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone is PBKS’ highest scorer with 226 runs and has also contributed with two wickets this season. He also has three fifties this season and has consistently put in good performances. Ravindra Jadeja has had a few poor outings and will be keen to put in a big performance to add to his tally of 91 runs and 5 wickets this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Dwayne Bravo has been superb for CSK this season, striking with the ball in every game this season to lead the bowling charts for Chennai with 12 wickets. Rahul Chahar meanwhile is Punjab’s leading bowler with 10 wickets from 7 games. Kagiso Rabada finished wicketless for the first time this season in the last game and the speedster will be keen to bounce back with a big performance.

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

PBKS vs CSK Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.