IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: Mayank departs after giving Punjab Kings a steady start

PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 37/1 after 6 overs.

Theekshana to bowl his second over.

Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Mayank pulls and hits the ball to long-on for a run.

Ball 2. SIX! Fuller delivery on off stump. Dhawan bends his back knee and slog sweeps the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a run.

Ball 4. Fullish delivery wide of off stump. Agarwal drives the ball hard but finds the fielder at extra-cover.

Ball 5. GONE! WICKET! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mayank Agarwal goes for a cut. The ball takes the edge of the bat and goes straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at backward point.

Mayank c Shivam Dube b M Theekshana 18(21) [4s-2]

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, left handed batter, walks to the crease.

Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rajapaksa lunges forward and presses the ball to the leg side.