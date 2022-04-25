IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: Mayank departs after giving Punjab Kings a steady start

Match 38 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankehede Stadium. This is the second clash between the two sides this season. In the reverse fixture played earlier in the season, the Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings hade defeated Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs. Can PBKS record another win over CSK this season and do a double over the Ravinadra Jadjea's side. Or will CSK win the match to avenge thedefeat. Catch LIVE score and updates from PBKS vs CSK here
After 6 overs,Punjab Kings 37/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 37/1 after 6 overs.
After 5 overs,Punjab Kings 29/0 ( Mayank Agarwal (C) 17 , Shikhar Dhawan 9)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 29/0 after 5 overs.
After 4 overs,Punjab Kings 22/0 ( Mayank Agarwal (C) 12 , Shikhar Dhawan 8)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 22/0 after 4 overs.
After 3 overs,Punjab Kings 15/0 ( Mayank Agarwal (C) 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 4)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 15/0 after 3 overs.
After 2 overs,Punjab Kings 13/0 ( Mayank Agarwal (C) 9 , Shikhar Dhawan 3)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs.
Maheesh Theekshana comes into the attack. Dhawan has the strike.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan drives the ball to point and takes a single.
Ball 2. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Mayank Agarwal drives the ball to long-on for a run.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Shikhar Dhawan drives the ball into the covers and takes a single.
Ball 4. Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mayank drives the ball to the fielder at short third-man.
Ball 5. FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Mayank plays a deft late cut and guides the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
Ball 5. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 6. Fullish delivery on off stump. Mayank pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a single.
After 1 overs,Punjab Kings 4/0 ( Mayank Agarwal (C) 3 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE score: PBKS 4/0 after 1 over.
Mukesh Choudhary to bowl the first over for CSK. Mayank Agarwal has the strike.
Ball 1. Fullish delivery on off stump. Mayank Agarwal drives the ball down to long-off for two runs.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Mayank drives the ball to point.
Ball 3. Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mayank Agarwal drives the ball to Ambati Rayudu standing at exta-cover.
Ball 4. Fuller delivery on off stump. Agarwal pushes the ball into the covers and takes a quick single.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Dhawan knocks the ball into the covers and takes a quick single.
Ball 6. Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Agarwal drives the ball straight to the man at extra-cover.
Right then! The live-action begins shortly. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. They are followed by the CSK players. Out walk Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings for PBKS.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Mayank Agarwal, PBKS captain: I don't really have a choice, I have lost six out of seven tosses. We don't mind having a bat first. We don't want to dwell too much about the last game, we want to move on. Thinking as a seven game tournament, it's a fresh start for us. Everyone knows what needs to be done, it's just about executing our plans. We have made three changes.
Ravindra Jadeja, CSK captain: We will bowl first. We don't know if dew will come or not. Hope that dew comes in the second half. We'll look to keep things simple, we will stick to our plans, don't want to try too many things. Sometimes you lose the toss and things don't go well for us. Sometimes you might not bat or bowl well. We are going with the same team.
Toss
CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch report: This pitch has been used before, KL got a hundred batting on this wicket yesterday, but other batters struggled. It's a hard wicket, but the slower deliveries will grip a bit. The surface has good bounce and batting first would be a good choice, a total of 170-180 will be a good total here says Graeme Swann in his analysis on the pitch for tonight's match.
PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary
PBKS vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Shivam Dube has blown hot and cold this season but is CSK’s highest scorer with 239 runs from 7 games and is a joy to watch when in full flow. Shikhar Dhawan has single-digit scores in the last two games and will be looking to bounce back after an impressive start this season which has seen him accumulate 214 runs.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone is PBKS’ highest scorer with 226 runs and has also contributed with two wickets this season. He also has three fifties this season and has consistently put in good performances. Ravindra Jadeja has had a few poor outings and will be keen to put in a big performance to add to his tally of 91 runs and 5 wickets this season.
Top Bowling Picks: Dwayne Bravo has been superb for CSK this season, striking with the ball in every game this season to lead the bowling charts for Chennai with 12 wickets. Rahul Chahar meanwhile is Punjab’s leading bowler with 10 wickets from 7 games. Kagiso Rabada finished wicketless for the first time this season in the last game and the speedster will be keen to bounce back with a big performance.
CSK players to watch out for
Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja
PBKS players to watch out for
Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Chahar and Kagison Rabada.
PBKS vs CSK Team News:
PBKS Team News: Bairstow has just 41 runs from 4 games since joining up with the team. Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 83 from 3 games before making way for the Englishman and PBKS might reconsider that choice with the Sri Lankan also providing a part time bowling option. Punjab might also consider bringing back Odean Smith who can contribute with both bat and ball.
CSK Team News: Chennai seem to have settled upon an efficient Playing XI now that Choudhary has started pulling his weight and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana picking up 7 wickets in his last 3 games. We could expect an unchanged team from the current champions.
The last time when PBKS and CSK faced each other earlier in the season, it was PBKS' all-rounder Liam Livingstone who stole the show. Livingstone hit 60 from 32 balls and picked two wickets to ensure a 54 run-win over for PBKS.
How does the IPL 2022 points table look like after last night's game between LSG and MI? Who are the top-five leading run-scorers in TATA IPL 2022 and which batter holds the Orange Cap? Who are the five leading wicket-takers of TATA IPL and which bowler currently wears the Purple Cap? Check below to know all the answers!
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are eighth on the IPL 2022 points table. They have won three and lost four of the seven matches they have played so far. The team has six points against its name. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a spot behind PBKS on the IPL points table. They have mustered only two wins from the seven games they have played this season.
Good evening and a warm welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League. Tonight we have the clash between Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings and Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings.