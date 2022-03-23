IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch to miss Kolkata Knight Riders' first five matches

Kolkata Knight Riders will miss the services of star Australian recruits Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch in their first five matches of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, team mentor David Hussey said on Wednesday. It comes as a blow to the two-time winners, who begin their campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on the opening day of the tournament on March 26.

"Well, it is a concern, you want your best players available, but international cricket should be the para-limit. Every cricketer should want to play international cricket for their countries so they have commitments that way. I think Cummins and Finch will miss the first five games but they will be cricket fit and cricket ready," said Hussey during a virtual press conference.

"So, once they hit the ground running, both quality people and they will fit into the dressing room perfectly well," he stated further. Australia's ongoing tour of Pakistan ends on April 5 while KKR's fifth match of the season is scheduled for April 10. KKR were earlier dealt a blow after T20 specialist Alex Hales withdrew from the tournament citing bubble fatigue.

Also read:

IPL 2022: Andrew Tye replaces injured Mark Woods in Lucknow Super Giants squad

Hussey said new KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has a good cricketing brain and has proved his skills as a leader during his stint as Delhi Capitals captain.

Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020, was bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore at the mega auction last month. "Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks around, he commands respect. Knowing Pat (Cummins) really well, he would be a good deputy and would also lead from the front," Hussey said.

"But the way Shreyas has captained in the past for Delhi, he has a very good cricket brain and a nice vision of how to play the game and I think he will express himself really well. I think it's a smart move from Brendon (McCullum) and KKR management." KKR also picked up out-of-favour Ajinkya Rahane, but Hussey is confident the former India Test vice-captain will come good.

"He's been a class player for over a decade, he's dominated for Rajasthan Royals and I believe he has at least 5-10 years of international cricket left in him. "He might not be scoring the runs he wants recently but they way he is training he's going to dominate in the IPL and also he's a leader amongst the group as well."