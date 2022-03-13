0

IPL 2022: New Mumbai Indians recruit Tymal Mills raring to bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah

By PTI  IST (Published)
The 29-year-old Mills, who is a T20 specialist and has represented England in 12 matches and has taken 11 wickets at a strike rate of 22.7, was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Trent Boult.

IPL 2022: New Mumbai Indians recruit Tymal Mills raring to bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah
England left-arm pacer Tymal Mills is eager to bowl alongside India pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah in the forthcoming season the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 29-year-old Mills, who is a T20 specialist and has represented England in 12 matches and has taken 11 wickets at a strike rate of 22.7, was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Trent Boult.
"Had the chance to spend a little bit of time with Bumrah during the World Cup. So looking forward to playing with him," Mills said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.
"I have been wanting to come back for a long time and I am happy to get an opportunity," he added.
Mills, who earlier played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, will also reunite with Mahela Jayawardene, his Southern Brave coach at the Hundred.
"Looking forward to meeting all my new teammates. Obviously (Mumbai Indians) are a great franchise. I haven't played at the Wankhede before. This is my first time back since 2017," he added.
Mumbai Indians open their 2022 IPL campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27.
