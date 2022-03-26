IPL 2022: Mumbai Police to provide green corridors for smooth movement of team buses

The Mumbai Police will provide green corridors for the movement of buses carrying players and staff for Indian Premier Matches this season to ensure that they reach the venues for practice and matches on time and do not get stuck in traffic. Over 1,100 police personnel, including traffic police, will be deployed for the matches in Mumbai, a senior officer said on Saturday. This year, all IPL league matches are being held in Mumbai and Pune, and the 10 participating teams are staying in hotels in different parts of the cities.

The league matches starting this evening will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne stadium -- both in south Mumbai -- DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune. A police officer said that as the distance between the team hotels and the stadiums is long, the Mumbai Police are taking additional precautions.

"Regarding green corridors, each team will be provided a (police) escort and security as some of the matches are (scheduled) during peak hours. Infrastructure-related work is also going on at some places in Mumbai," the officer added.

The distance between south Mumbai and D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai is around 35 km. The Thane and Pune Police too will be roped in, he added. For matches to be played at Wankhede and Brabourne, police will take precautionary measures to avoid traffic jams considering that Marine Drive and Churchgate stations are located nearby, he said.

Mumbai Traffic Police's joint commissioner Rajvardhan Sinha said police personnel are ready with plans for transporting players and regulating traffic during the IPL matches. "Police will monitor the signal system on the route of teams and will ensure a smooth flow of traffic," he said, adding, "We are ensuring that IPL teams reach the stadiums from their hotels for games as well as for practice in time, and at the same time, common people should not suffer," he said, adding that no route will be blocked for the movement of teams. Each team will be escorted by a team comprising personnel of traffic police and Mumbai police whenever they travel for IPL games or practice sessions, he said. Police are in touch with nodal officers for each team who have shared their practice and match schedule 15 days in advance, Sinha added.