IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh tests COVID negative in RT-PCR after positive antigen test, DC vs PBKS to go ahead as scheduled

"Mitchell Marsh's RT-PCR report has come negative. RT-PCR report is supposed to be conclusive evidence and all other members have also tested negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," a senior BCCI official has informed.

Delhi Capitals' Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested negative in his mandatory RT-PCR test after returning a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), meaning the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday will go on as scheduled. It can also be confirmed that save physio Patrick Farhart, who is already in isolation after testing positive, all the other RT-PCR reports have turned out to be negative.
