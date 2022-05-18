IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Report: Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik keep Hyderabad's slim hopes alive with thrilling 3-run win over Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live to see another day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after a thrilling final-over victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 17.

The win sees SRH take their season’s tally up to 12 points from 13 games on the IPL 2022 Points Table and keep their faint hopes of making the playoffs alive, while leaving MI at the bottom of the pile.

Hyderabad need many other results to go their way as they still occupy eighth spot, but the result means they still have a faint mathematical chance if the teams above them stumble in their final group stage encounters.

Rahul Tripathi (76 off 44 balls) and Priyam Garg (42 off 26 balls) fired SRH to a dominant total of 193/6 after opting to bat. Umran Malik (2/23) then starred in the chase to help seal the win despite some late power-hitting from Tim David (46 off 18 balls)

MI’s chase got off to a superb start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put up a 95-run opening stand.

MI Captain Rohit (48 off 36 balls) recorded his highest score of the season but fell short of his half-century by 2 runs as he pulled a Washington Sundar (1/36) delivery to the man at deep midwicket in the 11th over.

Malik then got rid of Kishan (43 off 34 balls) in the next over with Garg taking a fine catch when running towards the boundary from mid-on.

Malik returned to bowl the 15th over and this time swung the momentum in SRH’s favour with two quick wickets while giving away just 4 runs to reduce MI to 127/4. Tilak Varma (8) was his first victim with the MI batter mistiming the pull shot against a pacy short ball.

Malik then got rid of Daniel Sams (15) with Garg taking another stunning catch, this time leaping at mid-on to take a superb one-handed catch while at full stretch.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then got Tristan Stubbs (2) Run Out in the 17th over after getting a hand onto David's straight drive which crashed into the stumps to catch the non-striker short.

MI needed 45 to win from 18 balls when David unleashed a lethal onslaught against T Natarajan, helped in part by some poor bowling from the SRH pacer.

Natarajan sent down a series of full tosses as David hammered 4 sixes in the over, including three in a row to give away 26 runs.

However, there was some redemption for Natarajan as he reacted quickly to get David (46 off 18 balls) Run Out with the batter looking to steal a single on the final delivery.

With the equation down to 19 needed from 12 balls, Bhuvneshwar (1/26) recorded a wicket-maiden in the penultimate over, getting rid of Sanjay Yadav (0) to wrestle back the momentum.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/31) then held his nerve and defended 19 runs in the final over and seal a thrilling 3-run victory.

Earlier at the Toss, Kane Williamson opted to bat as both sides made two changes each. Garg and Farooqi came in for Hyderabad while Mumbai drafted Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav into their Playing XI.

Sams (1/39) gave MI a good start when he got Abhishek Sharma (9) caught in the 3rd over. However, Tripathi walked out and joined forces with Garg as the duo smashed 78 runs off the next 43 balls.

21-year-old Garg (42 off 26 balls), who was playing his first game of the season, was finally dismissed by Ramandeep Singh who took a good return catch in the 10th over.

Tripathi meanwhile brought up a 32-ball fifty in the 14th over. He was well supported by Nicholas Pooran who hit 2 fours and 3 sixes during an entertaining partnership as both batters went after the MI bowling attack.

Pooran (38 off 22 balls) was caught out in the 17th over when looking to attack a full delivery from Riley Meredith (1/44).

Tripathi hammered 9 fours and 3 sixes as he looked untroubled in the middle, but finally ran out of steam in the 18th over. Ramandeep (3/20) got rid of both Tripathi (76) and Markram (2) in the over to reduce SRH to 175/5 with two overs to play.

Washington Sundar (9) and Kane Williamson (8) then carried SRH to 193/6 before Bumrah (1/32) castled Sundar on the final delivery of the innings.