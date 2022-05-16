Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need a win against Mumbai Indians (MI), if they hope to keep their dream of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs alive, when the two sides meet at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 17.

SRH are currently eight on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from 12 games. They need to win both their remaining matches and hope other results go their way to stand a chance of making the knockout stages.

MI meanwhile have long bowed out of contention as they sit rock-bottom of the table with just six points from 12 games. While Hyderabad’s hopes depend on other teams dropping points, a defeat against MI will seal their fate, knocking them out of contention for the playoffs.

Mumbai come into this game in high spirits after recording only their third win of the season, but it was a morale-boosting victory against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings . Daniel Sams (3/16), Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22) all bowled brilliantly as MI bowled out CSK for just 97 runs.

Young Tilak Varma (34 not-out) then anchored the run-chase as Mumbai chased down the total with five wickets and 31 balls to spare.

SRH meanwhile come into this game after suffering their fifth defeat on the bounce, this time a massive 54-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders . There were a few bright spots though for SRH as Umran Malik shook off a run of poor games to record figures of 3/33 to help limit KKR to 177/6.

Young Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28 balls) then provided a good start at the top of the order but barring him and Aiden Markram (32) all other batters had poor outings as SRH could only manage 123/8 in reply.

Hyderabad desperately need to win to keep their hopes of making the next round alive while Mumbai will only be playing for pride in front of their home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kane Williamson will have to up his game to help turn his team’s wretched form around while players like Washington Sundar and Shashank Singh need to start firing at the tail-end of the innings to give the team some much-needed balance.

MI vs SRH Team News:

MI Team News: Mumbai dropped Kieron Pollard for the last game to give South African youngster Tristan Stubbs a run in the team. Young spinner Hrithik Shokeen was also brought in and we could see the same Playing XI. Meanwhile, seamer Akash Madhwal has joined the team as a replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav

SRH Team News. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar both made returns from injury to feature in the last game and Marco Jansen was also brought back into the Playing XI. Shashank Singh could find his spot under the scanner after a run of poor outings.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report: Mumbai have the slight upper hand as the Wankhede Stadium usually serves as their home venue and they played their last match here in which they bowled out CSK for 97. The pitch has been a bit tricky to navigate for batters and we could be in for a low-scoring thriller. Four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team and the captain winning the Toss might prefer to bowl first.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, May 16, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Abhishek Varma looked in good form in the previous game and is SRH’s leading scorer with 374 runs from 12 games. Similarly, Tilak Varma played a vital role for Mumbai in their last game and is the five-time champions’ leading run-getter this season with 368 runs.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Daniel Sams hasn’t really made an impact with the bat yet but is regularly among the wickets for MI and is their second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps from 9 games. Washington Sundar will be eager to make up for lost time after spending time on the sidelines due to injury and the SRH allrounder will be keen to add to his tally of 4 wickets and 67 runs from 7 games.

Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah has just 11 wickets this season but has looked more and more threatening off late and will be sure to cause havoc on this Wankhede track. T Natarajan and Umran Malik both have 18 wickets and can be backed to add to that tally against a fragile MI top-order.

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik

MI vs SRH Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.