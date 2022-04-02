IPL 2022, MI vs RR LIVE Updates: Follow the live score and updates from match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 2.
MI vs RR LIVE cricket score, MI 4/0 after 1 over.
Trent Boult to boult to bowl the first over for Rajasthan Royals. On strike is Ishan Kishan.
Ball 1. Good length delivery around off stump. Kishan pushes the ball back to Boult.
Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Kishan drives the ball to the fielder at backward point.
Ball 3. FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Kishan smashes the ball through covers for a boundary.
Ball 4. Fuller delivery fired in the blockhole, The ball comes back in and raps on the pads. A stifled appea for LBW.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump, the ball shapes away. Kishan punches the ball into the covers.
Ball 6. Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Kishan cuts the ball to backward point.
Back live. Mumbai Indians' chase is about to get underway. Rajasthan Royals players are on the field and in a huddle. Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan make their way to the middle.
Mumbai vs Rajasthan Live Score: Mills closes it out with another tight over!
Parag digs out the yorker on the 1st delivery for a single. Saini slices the 2nd ball over cover for 2 runs. CAUGHT! This time Saini slices it high behind the wicket and Kishan does well to run back and collect it. Boult nudges the 4th ball behind square for a single. Parag then smashes the 5th delivery straight down the ground for FOUR. CAUGHT! Parag looks to end with a flourish but this time picks out Tim David who comes charging forward to take a good catch. Just 8 runs and 2 wicket from the final over.
Rajasthan Royals 193/8 after 20 overs.
Mills strikes on the last delivery as Parag goes looking for another big hit but sends it flying towards long-on where Tim David comes charging forward to take a good catch.
Riyan Parag c Tim David b Tymal Mills 5 (4)
FOUR! Mills looks for the yorker but sends down a slot ball which Parag thumps straight past the bowler.
Trent Boult, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Slower delivery from Mills and Saini gets a thick top edge which flies miles high for the keeper to collect.
Navdeep Saini c Ishan Kishan b Tymal Mills 2 (2)
Navdeep Saini, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Mumbai vs Rajasthan Live Score: Death bowling masterclass from Bumrah!
Bumrah goes for the yorker straight up and there are appeals for LBW as Buttler seems to have missed. However, MI go for the review which confirms there was an edge and they lose one review. The review also confirms the run, meaning Buttler becomes the first player to reach 100 this season. Bumrah meanwhile shrugs off that disappointment as he gets rid of Hetmyer on the 2nd delivery and then castles Buttler with a toe-crusher on the 5th ball. Ashwin comes out and departs on the last ball when looking to steal a second run. Excellent over from Burmah as just 3 runs and 3 wickets come off it.
Rajasthan Royals 185/6 after 19 overs.
Ashwin guides the ball past backward point and looks to seal a second but is well short of safety as Varma sends down a good throw and Kishan whips off the bails in a flash.
Ashwin run out (Tilak Varma/Ishan Kishan) 1 (1)
Ravichandran Ashwin, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Absolute ripper from Bumrah as he sends down a pinpoint yorker to hit the base of the stumps and get rid of centurion Buttler.
Buttler b Bumrah 100 (68)
Riyan Parag, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Full toss from Bumrah and Hetmyer looks to whip it over the ropes but can only find the fielder at deep midwicket.
Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 35 (14)
HUNDRED up for Buttler! 100* (66)
Jasprit Bumrah [3.0-0-15-1] is back into the attack.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Hetmyer survives thanks to successful review!
Hetmyer clears his front foot as he sends the 1st ball flying over midwicket for SIX. REVIEW! Hetmyer goes for a scoop but misses as the ball hits him on the pads. The umpire says it’s out and Hetmyer decides to go for the review. The impact is outside the line of the wickets and Hetmyer survives. He celebrates by guiding the 3rd ball past point for FOUR. Hetmyer then gets a thick leading edge for a single. Buttler swings and misses on the 5th ball and drives the last delivery for a single. He’s just 1 run away from a century now. 12 runs come off the over.
Rajasthan Royals 182/3 after 18 overs.
FOUR! Mills bangs the 3rd ball short and Hetmyer just guides it past point to find the ropes.
SIX! Hetmyer continues his onslaught as he sends Mills' 1st delivery flying over midwicket.
Tymal Mills [2.0-0-15-1] is back into the attack.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Hetmyer smashes 26 runs against Pollard!
What a start from Hetmyer as he smashes his West Indies teammate for 6, 6, 4 and 4 off the first 4 deliveries. Pollard sprays the 5th delivery wide outside off and has to reload. Hetmyer misses with the pull on the 5th ball but this time it brushes off the thigh pad for FOUR leg byes. Hetmyer ends the over with a single as 26 runs come off it.
Rajasthan Royals 170/3 after 17 overs.
FOUR leg byes! Pollard bangs it short and this time Hetmyer misses with the pull but it hits the thigh pad and escapes past Kishan.
FOUR! Pollard goes for the yorker and Hetmyer this time glances it past short fine to make it four boundaries in a row. This isn't looking good for MI.
FOUR! Poor full toss from Pollard now and Hetmyer thumps it down to long-on for a one-bounce four. 16 runs off the first 3 balls.
SIX! Back-to-back maximums now as Hetmyer pulls the short delivery over midwicket. 12 off the first 2 balls in the over.
SIX! Short down leg from Pollard and Hetmyer swivels as he pulls the 1st ball over short fine leg.
MI vs RR Live Score: Quiet over as Sams extends Buttler’s wait for 100!
Buttler reaches out to drive the 1st ball but only mistimes it back to the bowler. He then pushes the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Sam bangs the next ball short but it’s too high and called wide. Both batters grab singles off the next two balls. Sams sprays the 5th ball down leg and has to reload. Hetmyer nudges the next ball for a quick single. Buttler is just 2 runs away from a century and swings at the last ball but misses completely. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Rajasthan Royals 144/3 after 16 overs.
Daniel Sams [3.0-0-26-0] comes back into the attack.