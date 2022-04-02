MI vs RR LIVE cricket score, MI 4/0 after 1 over.

Trent Boult to boult to bowl the first over for Rajasthan Royals. On strike is Ishan Kishan.

Ball 1. Good length delivery around off stump. Kishan pushes the ball back to Boult.

Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Kishan drives the ball to the fielder at backward point.

Ball 3. FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Kishan smashes the ball through covers for a boundary.

Ball 4. Fuller delivery fired in the blockhole, The ball comes back in and raps on the pads. A stifled appea for LBW.

Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump, the ball shapes away. Kishan punches the ball into the covers.

Ball 6. Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Kishan cuts the ball to backward point.