IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Report: Youngsters Tilak and Brevis’ brave partnership in vain as Mumbai suffer 5th consecutive defeat

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Punjab Kings (PBKS) romped to a 12-run victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, April 13.

The defeat means Mumbai remain the only team yet to pick up a win this season while propelling Punjab up to third spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table

Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Mayank Agarwal (52) gave PBKS the perfect platform with a 97-run opening stand to power Punjab to 198/5 after being invited to bat first.

MI then got off to a poor start but a thrilling 84-run partnership between 19-year-old Tilak Varma and 18-year-old Dewald Brevis dragged them right back into the mix. However, PBKS managed to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and get over the line in a nail-biting finish.

MI’s run-chase saw captain Rohit Sharma get off to a flying start until South African speedster Kagiso Rabada clipped his wings in the 3rd over. Rabada surprised Rohit (28 off 17 balls) with a short delivery which the MI skipper edged to short fine leg.

Vaibhav Arora then got MI’s most-expensive player Ishan Kishan (3) caught behind in the next over to put the record-winners of the IPL under serious pressure.

However, the young duo of Varma and Brevis together added 84 runs off just 41 balls to lift spirits within the MI camp. Brevis who hails from South Africa even showed exactly why he earned the nickname ‘Baby AB’ as he smashed Rahul Chahar for 4, 6, 6, 6 and 6 off consecutive deliveries in the 9th over.

Odean Smith though ended the carnage when he returned in the 11th over and finally got rid of Brevis (49 off 25 balls) who missed out on a half-century by just one run. Varma (36 off 20 balls) was then involved in a horrible mix-up, resulting in the youngster being ‘Run Out’ in the 13th over with MI delicately poised at 131/4.

With 68 needed off 42 balls, Mumbai still held hope of victory with Kieron Pollard joining Suryakumar out in the middle. However, more poor decision making resulted in Pollard (10 off 11 balls) walking back after the second ‘Run Out’ of the innings in the 17th over.

Suryakumar who was involved in both run outs smacked Arora for back-to-back sixes in the 17th over to reignite hopes of a comeback but then an excellent 18th over from Arshdeep Singh in which the 23-year-old conceded just 5 runs once again put Mumbai under pressure.

With 28 runs needed from the final two overs, Rabada got rid of Suryakumar (43 off 30 balls) in the penultimate over and gave away just 6 runs to leave Mumbai needing 22 off the final over.

Smith who was the guilty party when Rahul Tewatia hammered 12 runs off the final two balls in Punjab’s last defeat, then exorcised his demons as he gave away just 9 runs while picking 3 wickets in the final over to seal the victory.

Earlier in the game, Rohit won only his second Toss of the season and opted to bowl. Mumbai made one change with Tymal Mills replacing Ramandeep Singh while Punjab remained unchanged.

Dhawan and Mayank got off to a blistering start as they scored 97 runs off the first 57 balls to give PBKS a perfect launchpad. Mayank (52 off 32 balls) was the first to get to his fifty off just 30 balls but then was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin in the 10th over.

Dhawan brought up his 50 off 37 balls in the 14th over, however Jonny Bairstow (12) failed to get going and was dismissed by Unadkat in the same over. Liam Livingstone (2) who came into this game with back-to-back fifties was next to depart as Jaspirt Bumrah (1/28) castled him with a perfect yorker.

Those two wickets swung the momentum in Mumbai's favour and Basil Thampi then got rid of Dhawan (70 off 50 balls) to reduce PBKS to 151/4 after 17 overs.

However, Jitesh Sharma (30* off 15 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6 balls) added 46 runs off just 16 balls in a thrilling fight-wicket partnership to help Punjab recover. Shahrukh was dismissed by Thampi (2/47) in the final over as PBKS posted 198/5.