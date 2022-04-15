IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Preview: Top young talent on display as Mumbai look to shed winless tag against Lucknow

Mumbai Indians (MI) crashed to their fifth successive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and now find themselves battling debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a bid to get rid of the winless tag at the Brabourne Stadium, on Saturday, April 16.

MI’s poor start has seen them languish at the bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table with zero points against their name, while LSG have made a strong start with six points from five games.

The five-time champions Mumbai come into this game on the back of a largely self-inflicted 12-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, Rohit Sharma will be encouraged by the contribution of young duo of Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma. 18-year-old Brevis and 19-year-old Varma stitched an 84-run partnership off just 41 balls to remind fans that the future is still bright despite current struggles. 23-year-old Ishan Kishan is another relatively young player who started the tournament brightly and will be keen to bounce back after a few quiet outings.

However, Mumbai will be worried by the form of Kieron Pollard who has failed to make an impact so far as well as a poor bowling attack which has leaked runs. They’ve conceded scores of 193/8 and 198/5 on both occasions when bowling first and need to tighten their ship. Jasprit Bumrah however looked lethal against Punjab and could decide games when on song.

Lucknow meanwhile come into this game after a close 3-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) , their second defeat this season. Chasing RR’s total of 165/6, Lucknow lost captain KL Rahul on a Golden Duck to a Trent Boult ripper. Quinton de Kock (39) played a steady knock and Marcus Stoinis scored a blistering 38 not-out off 17 balls but fell short by 3 runs.

The IPL debutants meanwhile have some exciting young talent in their squad too as the uncapped Ayush Badoni has been ensuring people stand and take notice with his superb range of shots coupled with a cool demeanour. Ravi Bishnoi too has started brightly with 4 wickets while also maintaining an impressive economy rate of just 6.90.

MI vs LSG Team News:

Mumbai Indians: MI have a full squad available and will be expected to shake things up in the playing XI. Tim David should return for either Jaydev Unadkat or Basil Thampi, both of whom have been expensive.

Lucknow Super Giants: LSG too do not have any injury issues in the squad and unlike Mumbai they won’t be expected to make any changes despite coming off a defeat.

MI vs LSG Pitch Report: The track at the Brabourne Stadium has been a batters paradise in the first five games but the most recent match between KKR and SRH saw a green surface which offered some great swing to the pace bowlers. Pacers such as Bumrah, Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera will be licking their lips if they’re treated to a similar green top.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Friday, April 15 with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Former MI man Quinton de Kock has started brightly and has 188 runs from 5 games so far. Ishan Kishan has 178 runs from 5 matches and will be keen to bounce back after falling cheaply in the last three games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Deepak Hooda is second on the run charts for LSG’ with 155 runs to his name this season. The part time offie is also capable of chipping in with timely wickets. Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis are also players who look in good form and can contribute in both departments.

Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan is LSG’s leading wicket taker this season and can be backed to add to this tally of 8 wickets from 5 games. Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile looks back to his best and can be expected to strike with his searing yorkers.

MI vs LSG Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

MI vs LSG Full Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.